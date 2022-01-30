Denver Broncos Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Vic Fangio was fired after three seasons and a 19-30 record overall in Denver. He led the Broncos to a 7-10 mark last fall.
The Broncos put in at least a dozen interview requests, and had second round interviews with Dan Quinn, Kevin O'Connell and Nathaniel Hackett.
Hackett, the Packers offensive coordinator, ultimately earned the nod to lead the franchise.
Here, on the Broncos Staff Tracker page, we will keep track of how he's assembling his first staff and also take a look back at who made up the staff in 2021.
2022 HEAD COACH: NATHANIEL HACKETT
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
TIGHT ENDS
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Pat Shurmur (OC)
Mike Shula (QBs)
Zach Azzanni (WRs)
Wade Harman (TEs)
Curtis Modkins (RBs)
Chris Kuper (Assistant OL)
Quality Control: Chris Cook, Justin Rascati
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF
Ed Donatell (DC)
Chris Beake (Defensive Pass Game Specialist)
Reggie Herring (LBs)
John Pagano (OLBs)
Bill Kollar (DL)
Christian Parker (DBs)
Mike Hiestand (Assistant DL / Assistant to the HC)
Quality Control: Nathaniel Willingham
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS STAFF:
Tom McMahon (STC)
Chris Gould (Assistant ST)
SUPPORT STAFF
HEAD STRENGTH
TBA
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Loren Landow (Head S&C)
Korey Jones (Assistant S&C)
Mark Loecher (Assistant S&C)
Pierre Ngo (Assistant S&C)
Emily Zaler (Player Performance Assistant)