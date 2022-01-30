Skip to main content

Denver Broncos Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how Nathaniel Hackett is assembling his first Broncos staff via this page.
BRONCOS - Staff Tracker

Vic Fangio was fired after three seasons and a 19-30 record overall in Denver. He led the Broncos to a 7-10 mark last fall.

The Broncos put in at least a dozen interview requests, and had second round interviews with Dan Quinn, Kevin O'Connell and Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett, the Packers offensive coordinator, ultimately earned the nod to lead the franchise.

Here, on the Broncos Staff Tracker page, we will keep track of how he's assembling his first staff and also take a look back at who made up the staff in 2021.

2022 HEAD COACH: NATHANIEL HACKETT

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

TIGHT ENDS
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Pat Shurmur (OC)
Mike Shula (QBs)
Zach Azzanni (WRs)
Wade Harman (TEs)
Curtis Modkins (RBs)
Chris Kuper (Assistant OL)

Quality Control: Chris Cook, Justin Rascati

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF
Ed Donatell (DC)
Chris Beake (Defensive Pass Game Specialist)
Reggie Herring (LBs)
John Pagano (OLBs)
Bill Kollar (DL)
Christian Parker (DBs)
Mike Hiestand (Assistant DL / Assistant to the HC)

Quality Control: Nathaniel Willingham

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS STAFF:
Tom McMahon (STC)
Chris Gould (Assistant ST)

SUPPORT STAFF

HEAD STRENGTH
TBA

2021 SUPPORT STAFF: 
Loren Landow (Head S&C)
Korey Jones (Assistant S&C)
Mark Loecher (Assistant S&C)
Pierre Ngo (Assistant S&C)
Emily Zaler (Player Performance Assistant)

