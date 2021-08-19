Back in action, Division II and Division III drop preseason Top 25s

After sitting out the 2020-21 season, the NCAA's lower divisions return to the gridiron largely where they left off in 2019.

Following a season off, Division II and Division III are back this fall. And you can't really be back without a preseason Top 25.

2020 marked the first season in which the NCAA did not crown Division II and III football champions since the respective divisions were founded in 1973.

With no prior season to go on, voters in the AFCA Division II poll and the D3Football.com poll largely picked up where they left off. Defending national champion West Florida is a near-unanimous choice as the D2 No. 1, with runner-up Minnesota State at No. 2. Semifinalists Ferris State and Slippery Rock check in at No. 3 and No. 5, and all top 10 teams reached at least the second round.

Below is the AFCA Division II Top 25:

1. West Florida -- 698 total points (26 first-place votes)

2. Minnesota State -- 673 (2)

3. Ferris State (Mich.) -- 630

4. Northwest Missouri State -- 575 (1)

5. Slippery Rock (Pa.) -- 544

6. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) -- 540

6. Valdosta State (Ga.) -- 540

8. Texas A&M-Commerce -- 520

9. Notre Dame (Ohio) -- 501

10. Colorado School of Mines -- 423

11. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) -- 387

12. Colorado State-Pubelo -- 327

13. Central Missouri -- 323

14. Indianapolis -- 261

15. Shepherd (W.Va.) -- 256

16. Grand Valley State (Mich.) -- 231

17. Indiana (Pa.) -- 220

18. Bowie State (Md.) -- 210

19. Tiffin (Ohio) -- 188

20. Kutztown (Pa.) -- 144

21. Lindenwood (Mo.) -- 134

22. Harding (Ark.) -- 120

23. Minnesota-Duluth -- 100

24. Carson-Newman (Tenn.) -- 95

24. Wingate (N.C.) -- 95

In Division III, Mary Hardin-Baylor tops the poll following a trip to the quarterfinals in 2019. Perennial champion Mount Union -- although the Purple Raiders have only won two titles since 2013 -- checks in at No. 2, while defending national champion is third and Wisconsin-Whitewater is fourth.

In fact, North Central is the only defending champion not to top an NCAA preseason poll. Alabama heads the FBS AP Top 25, while defend champ Sam Houston picks up where it left off in May.

Only 12 teams in the top-25 played games in 2020-21, and none more than five.

Behold the D3Football.com Top 25:

1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) -- 595 total points (10 first-place votes)

2. Mount Union (Ohio) -- 580 (6)

3. North Central (Ill.) -- 566 (4)

4. Wisconsin-Whitewater -- 565 (1)

5. Wheaton (Ill.) -- 534 (4)

6. St. John's (Minn.) -- 458

7. Hardin-Simmons (Texas) -- 438

8. Salisbury (Md.) -- 397

9. Wisconsin-Oshkosh -- 382

10. Linfield (Ore.) -- 336

11. John Carroll (Ohio) -- 322

12. Delaware Valley (Pa.) -- 318

13. Muhlenberg (Pa.) -- 279

14. Central (Iowa) -- 207

15. Union (N.Y.) -- 202

16. Bethel (Minn.) -- 200

17. Randolph-Macon (Va.) -- 184

18. Wartburg (Iowa) -- 181

19. Washington and Jefferson (Pa.) -- 173

20. Westminster (Pa.) -- 151

21. Chapman (Calif.) -- 143

22. Brockport (N.Y.) -- 131

23. Aurora (Ill.) -- 120

24. Heidelberg (Ohio) -- 103

25. Berry (Ga.) -- 75