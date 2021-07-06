Sources: SEC analyst to be FCS offensive coordinator

Ole Miss offensive analyst DP Eyman will be the next offensive coordinator at Stetson, sources tell FootballScoop.
DP Eyman is expected to be Stetson's next offensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Eyman is currently an offensive analyst at Ole Miss, a job he took ahead of the 2020 season.

A standout quarterback and wide receiver at Northern Iowa, Eyman returned to his alma mater as running backs coach in 2017. 

After graduation in 2010, Eyman coached at Iowa City High School, the Colorado School of Mines, Concordia-St. Paul and San Jose State. 

He also spent time on Lane Kiffin's Florida Atlantic staff assistant director of player development.

Eyman will join a newly-formed staff. Brian Young was announced as the Hatters' head coach a month ago today. 

Young's staff currently consists of defensive coordinator Steve Davis, linebackers coach Jonathan Johnson, defensive line coach Jeremy Perkovich, and running backs coach Harry Richards. Each of those men were holdovers from the previous staff. (Young was Stetson's defensive coordinator from 2013-19; he spent 2020 at Georgia Southern.)

After an 0-4 spring season, the Hatters begin the fall campaign Sept. 4 against Warner, an NAIA school in Lake Wales, Fla. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

