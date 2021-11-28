Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Duke and David Cutcliffe agree to part ways

Duke and David Cutcliffe have mutually agreed to part ways after 14 seasons.
Duke announced this afternoon that they have reached a mutual agreement to separate with longtime head coach David Cutcliffe.

Cut spent 14 seasons with the Blue Devils, where he completely transformed the public perception of Duke football.

During his time at Duke, Cut won 77 games and won ACC Coach of the Year honors twice.

From the school's release:

"After some detailed and amiable discussions with Nina King, we've mutually decided that it is the right time for change in the leadership of Duke Football," Cutcliffe said. "Karen and I have loved our time in Durham. Duke University will always hold a special place in our hearts. To our current and former players please know how much joy you've brought to our lives. To all of our coaches and staff, many who have been with us for 14 years, you will always have our love and respect. I want to thank Dick Brodhead for the opportunity to come here. I'm very thankful for Kevin White and Nina and their leadership. I can't say enough about all the faithful alumni and friends that gave us an opportunity to build and win here. I'm not sure just yet what the future will look like, but I am looking forward to some family time to reflect a bit on the past and see what the future holds."

"We are extremely grateful for David's leadership over the past 14 seasons," King said. "He lifted our program to unprecedented heights, both on and off the field, while maintaining the core values of the University and we could not be more appreciative of his mentorship of every student-athlete who played for Duke during his tenure. David and Karen have been tremendous ambassadors of Duke University and the Durham community and we wish them, along with their family, all the best going forward."

Associate head coach Trooper Taylor will step in as interim head coach and a national search will begin immediately.

See the school's full release here

The change marks the 20th FBS head coaching change of the year.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

