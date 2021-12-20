Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Duke reportedly lands Big Ten defensive coordinator

Mike Elko has found his defensive coordinator, and he's coming from Big Ten country and bringing SEC coordinator experience along with him.

Duke will reportedly land Rutgers defensive coordinator Robb Smith to be their new defensive coordinator, according to James Kratch of NJ.com

Smith and Elko previously worked together at Texas A&M, where Robb spent the 2019 season as an analyst.  

Before joining Jimbo Fisher's staff in College Station, Smith served as the defensive coordinator at Minnesota for two seasons, where the Gophers allowed a season low of points dating back over a decade.  

Prior to that he spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Arkansas.

From 2009-12 under Greg Schiano, Smith served a variety of roles including special teams coordinator while mentoring the secondary and linebackers before being tabbed defensive coordinator in 2012. In 2013, he left with Schiano to become the linebackers coach with the Buccaneers.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

