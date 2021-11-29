Duke Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Duke staff is coming together via this page.

On November 29th, Duke announced a mutual separation with longtime head coach David Cutcliffe, marking an end of an era for the Blue Devils.

Cutcliffe went 77-97 with six bowl appearances leading the program dating back to 2008. Here, on the Duke Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH

TBA

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Re'quan Boyette (Co-OC / WRs)

Jeff Faris (Co-OC / QBs)

Calvin Magee (RBs)

Greg Frey (OL)

Graduate Assistant: Austin Davis

Analyst: Quinn Billerman, Dan Hicks, Tee Mitchell

Offensive Quality Control Coordinator: Mitch Singler

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Trooper Taylor (Interim HC / Associate HC / Corners)

Ben Albert (Co-DC / DL)

Matt Guerrieri (Co-DC / Safeties)

Kirk Benedict (STC / Defensive Assistant)

Sam McGrath (LBs)

Graduate Assistant: Kevin Hodges, Zach Sparber

Analyst: Dan Hicks

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:

Kirk Benedict

Special Teams Analyst: Matt O'Donnell

SUPPORT STAFF:



GM / Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Special Assistant to the Head Coach / Defensive Quality Control: Justin Manning

Executive Director of Football Administration and Chief of Staff: Kevin Lehman

Director of Player Personnel: Kent McLeod

Director of Football Development: Will Cole

Creative Coordinator: Ethan Hajas

Director of Football Campus Relations: Jeremiah Walker