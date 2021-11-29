Duke Staff Tracker (2021-22)
On November 29th, Duke announced a mutual separation with longtime head coach David Cutcliffe, marking an end of an era for the Blue Devils.
Cutcliffe went 77-97 with six bowl appearances leading the program dating back to 2008. Here, on the Duke Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH
TBA
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Re'quan Boyette (Co-OC / WRs)
Jeff Faris (Co-OC / QBs)
Calvin Magee (RBs)
Greg Frey (OL)
Graduate Assistant: Austin Davis
Analyst: Quinn Billerman, Dan Hicks, Tee Mitchell
Offensive Quality Control Coordinator: Mitch Singler
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Trooper Taylor (Interim HC / Associate HC / Corners)
Ben Albert (Co-DC / DL)
Matt Guerrieri (Co-DC / Safeties)
Kirk Benedict (STC / Defensive Assistant)
Sam McGrath (LBs)
Graduate Assistant: Kevin Hodges, Zach Sparber
Analyst: Dan Hicks
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Kirk Benedict
Special Teams Analyst: Matt O'Donnell
SUPPORT STAFF:
GM / Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Special Assistant to the Head Coach / Defensive Quality Control: Justin Manning
Executive Director of Football Administration and Chief of Staff: Kevin Lehman
Director of Player Personnel: Kent McLeod
Director of Football Development: Will Cole
Creative Coordinator: Ethan Hajas
Director of Football Campus Relations: Jeremiah Walker