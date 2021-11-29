Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Publish date:

Duke Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Duke staff is coming together via this page.
Author:
Duke - Staff Tracker

On November 29th, Duke announced a mutual separation with longtime head coach David Cutcliffe, marking an end of an era for the Blue Devils.

Cutcliffe went 77-97 with six bowl appearances leading the program dating back to 2008. Here, on the Duke Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH
TBA

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Re'quan Boyette (Co-OC / WRs)
Jeff Faris (Co-OC / QBs)
Calvin Magee (RBs)
Greg Frey (OL)
Graduate Assistant: Austin Davis
Analyst: Quinn Billerman, Dan Hicks, Tee Mitchell
Offensive Quality Control Coordinator: Mitch Singler

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Trooper Taylor (Interim HC / Associate HC / Corners)
Ben Albert (Co-DC / DL)
Matt Guerrieri (Co-DC / Safeties)
Kirk Benedict (STC / Defensive Assistant)
Sam McGrath (LBs)
Graduate Assistant: Kevin Hodges, Zach Sparber
Analyst: Dan Hicks

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Kirk Benedict
Special Teams Analyst: Matt O'Donnell

SUPPORT STAFF:

GM / Director of Player Personnel: 
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Special Assistant to the Head Coach / Defensive Quality Control: Justin Manning
Executive Director of Football Administration and Chief of Staff: Kevin Lehman
Director of Player Personnel: Kent McLeod
Director of Football Development: Will Cole
Creative Coordinator: Ethan Hajas
Director of Football Campus Relations: Jeremiah Walker

