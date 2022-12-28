Elmhurst announces Mike Murray as new head coach

Elmhurst (D-III - IL) was among the first small college programs to make a coaching change back on November 14th.

About eight weeks later, they've found the new leader of the program.

Mike Murray, who most recently served as the associate head coach / defensive coordinator at Roosevelt University (NAIA - IL), has been named the new head coach.

Murray has a wealth of experience in the region, previously serving as the defensive coordinator at North Central (D-III - IL) for five seasons. During his time on staff with the Cardinals, they went 49-9 overall and won the CCIW in three of those five seasons.

He previously served as the head coach at Dubuque (D-III - IA) from 1997-2000, and Benedictine (D-III - IL) for two seasons from 2001-02.

A graduate of CCIW member Illinois Wesleyan (D-III), Murray took home All-CCIW honors in both football and baseball and won three CCIW football titles as a player.

He takes over a program that has finished at the bottom of the CCIW the past two seasons, and they haven't finished outside the bottom two teams since 2017. The CCIW is widely considered one of the top leagues in small college football, with perennial top 25 teams like Wheaton and defending national champions North Central in the league.

