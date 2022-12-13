Skip to main content

Eric Morris to be head coach at North Texas

Morris will be expected to usher the Mean Green to new heights in a tougher conference than the program has ever competed in before.

Eric Morris will be the next head coach at North Texas, the school announced Tuesday.

Morris is currently the offensive coordinator at Washington State, and prior to that spent four seasons as the head coach at Incarnate Word. His 2021 UIW team went 10-3 and won an FCS playoff game for the first time in program history. 

The 37-year-old played wide receiver at Texas Tech and spent 2013-17 coaching at his alma mater. He is the second consecutive product of the Mike Leach tree to lead North Texas. 

A native of Littlefield, Texas, northwest of Lubbock, Morris was also a serious candidate for the Texas State job that ultimately went to his successor at Incarnate Word, GJ Kinne. 

He takes over a Mean Green program that reached a bowl game in six of Seth Littrell's seven seasons, and will be expected to usher the program to greater heights than his predecessor (no C-USA titles) in a new era not just for the program, but the entire university. Next season will be UNT's first in the American Athletic Conference, and its first under AD Jared Mosley. Mosley was promoted to the big chair over the weekend following Wren Baker's departure for West Virginia.

"We are truly excited to welcome Coach Eric Morris and his family to North Texas," Mosley said. "From early in our process Eric was able to clearly articulate his vision for UNT and what we can do in the short term to build momentum as we transition to the American Athletic Conference."

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

David Beaty

Sources: David Beaty returning to college football on Tom Herman's Florida Atlantic staff

Florida Atlantic will represent Beaty's first full-time college job since his 2018 exit at Kansas.

By Zach Barnett
nobles_hiring

Clemson support staffer returning to Division II power as head coach

In 2016, Kaleb Nobles was the first quarterback West Florida ever had. In 2023, he'll be the program's second-ever head coach.

By Zach Barnett
South Carolina Huddle

Contract details for new South Carolina offensive coordinator, Pete Lembo's extension

The Gamecocks are dramatically ramping up investment in assistant salary pool

By John Brice
John Wristen

Sources: National champion John Wristen will step aside at Colorado State-Pueblo

Wristen led the program back onto the field after a multi-decade dormancy and has been the only coach the program has known ever since.

By Zach Barnett
Kenni burns

Kent State reportedly targeting Big Ten assistant as new head coach

Kent State targeting Big Ten assistant head coach to fill their head coaching vacancy.

By Doug Samuels
Screen Shot 2022-12-13 at 9.35.37 AM

Purdue hires Big Ten defensive coordinator as head coach

Inheriting a defense that ranked 97th just two years ago, Ryan Walters leaves Illinois with the No. 1 scoring defense in FBS.

By Zach Barnett
Coastal Carolina

Sources: Tim Beck targeting Travis Trickett for key hire

New Coastal Carolina head coach Tim Beck has targeted Travis Trickett as his new offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Doug Samuels
Leach

Charismatic, iconic college coach Mike Leach has died

Leach was among the sport's personal figures with decorated stops at Texas Tech, Washington State and most recently, Mississippi State

By John Brice