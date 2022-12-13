Eric Morris to be head coach at North Texas

Morris will be expected to usher the Mean Green to new heights in a tougher conference than the program has ever competed in before.

Eric Morris will be the next head coach at North Texas, the school announced Tuesday.

Morris is currently the offensive coordinator at Washington State, and prior to that spent four seasons as the head coach at Incarnate Word. His 2021 UIW team went 10-3 and won an FCS playoff game for the first time in program history.

The 37-year-old played wide receiver at Texas Tech and spent 2013-17 coaching at his alma mater. He is the second consecutive product of the Mike Leach tree to lead North Texas.

A native of Littlefield, Texas, northwest of Lubbock, Morris was also a serious candidate for the Texas State job that ultimately went to his successor at Incarnate Word, GJ Kinne.

He takes over a Mean Green program that reached a bowl game in six of Seth Littrell's seven seasons, and will be expected to usher the program to greater heights than his predecessor (no C-USA titles) in a new era not just for the program, but the entire university. Next season will be UNT's first in the American Athletic Conference, and its first under AD Jared Mosley. Mosley was promoted to the big chair over the weekend following Wren Baker's departure for West Virginia.

"We are truly excited to welcome Coach Eric Morris and his family to North Texas," Mosley said. "From early in our process Eric was able to clearly articulate his vision for UNT and what we can do in the short term to build momentum as we transition to the American Athletic Conference."



