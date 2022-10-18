Skip to main content

FBS Defensive Coordinator Tracker (2022-23)

Here's where you can track all the major college defensive coordinator changes as they happen.

The tradition of tracking coordinator changes across the college football landscape continues here via the FBS Defensive Coordinator Tracker Page (2022-23).

UConn was the first to have a defensive coordinator opening, when Lou Spanos decided to take a leave of absence about 10 days before the official start of the Jim Mora era.

As of the midway point of the season, all the defensive coordinator openings (outside of UConn) are the byproduct of a head coaching change. 

Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph decided to part ways with Erik Chinander shortly after taking the reigns of the Huskers, and Chris Wilson was let go at Colorado the same day as head coach Karl Dorrell. The rest of the defensive coordinators who have seen their head coaches dismissed currently remain in their roles.

Also, it's worth noting this is the time of year where it feels important to remind everyone that when one door closes, another opens for someone.

This page will be updated as hires are announced.

5 TOTAL CHANGES

PROGRAM2022 COORDINATOR2023 COORDINATOR

ARIZONA STATE

Donnie Henderson*

COLORADO

Chris Wilson

GEORGIA TECH

Andrew Thacker*

NEBRASKA

Erik Chinander

UAB

David Reeves*

UConn

Lou Spanos

WISCONSIN

Jim Leonhard*

* signifies they are currently still calling the defense following an in-season head coaching change.

