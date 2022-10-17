FBS Offensive Coordinator Tracker (2022-23)

Track all the major college offensive coordinator changes via this page.

The tradition of tracking coordinator changes across the college football landscape continues here via the FBS Offensive Coordinator Tracker Page (2022-23).

Some of these offensive play caller jobs have opened because of a head coaching change, while others were part of programs who simply decided to take things in a new direction.

Also worth noting, this is the time of year where it feels important to remind everyone that when one door closes, another opens for someone.

This page will be updated as hires are officially announced.



9 TOTAL CHANGES

PROGRAM 2022 COORDINATOR 2023 COORDINATOR ARIZONA STATE Glenn Thomas* BOISE STATE Tim Plough GEORGIA TECH Chip Long* NEBRASKA Mark Whipple* NEW MEXICO Derek Warehime RUTGERS Sean Gleeson SAN DIEGO STATE Jeff HecklinskI UAB Darin Hinshaw WISCONSIN Bobby Engram*

* signifies they are currently still calling the offense following an in-season head coaching change.