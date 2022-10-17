FBS Offensive Coordinator Tracker (2022-23)
The tradition of tracking coordinator changes across the college football landscape continues here via the FBS Offensive Coordinator Tracker Page (2022-23).
Some of these offensive play caller jobs have opened because of a head coaching change, while others were part of programs who simply decided to take things in a new direction.
Also worth noting, this is the time of year where it feels important to remind everyone that when one door closes, another opens for someone.
This page will be updated as hires are officially announced.
9 TOTAL CHANGES
|PROGRAM
|2022 COORDINATOR
|2023 COORDINATOR
ARIZONA STATE
Glenn Thomas*
BOISE STATE
Tim Plough
GEORGIA TECH
Chip Long*
NEBRASKA
Mark Whipple*
NEW MEXICO
Derek Warehime
RUTGERS
Sean Gleeson
SAN DIEGO STATE
Jeff HecklinskI
UAB
Darin Hinshaw
WISCONSIN
Bobby Engram*
* signifies they are currently still calling the offense following an in-season head coaching change.