Skip to main content

FBS Offensive Coordinator Tracker (2022-23)

Track all the major college offensive coordinator changes via this page.
OC Tracker (1)

The tradition of tracking coordinator changes across the college football landscape continues here via the FBS Offensive Coordinator Tracker Page (2022-23).

Some of these offensive play caller jobs have opened because of a head coaching change, while others were part of programs who simply decided to take things in a new direction. 

Also worth noting, this is the time of year where it feels important to remind everyone that when one door closes, another opens for someone.

This page will be updated as hires are officially announced.

9 TOTAL CHANGES

PROGRAM2022 COORDINATOR2023 COORDINATOR

ARIZONA STATE

Glenn Thomas*

BOISE STATE

Tim Plough

GEORGIA TECH

Chip Long*

NEBRASKA

Mark Whipple*

NEW MEXICO

Derek Warehime

RUTGERS

Sean Gleeson

SAN DIEGO STATE

Jeff HecklinskI

UAB

Darin Hinshaw

WISCONSIN

Bobby Engram*

* signifies they are currently still calling the offense following an in-season head coaching change.

Tags
terms:
2022-23offensive coordinatortracker

You May Like

coach prime

Deion Sanders on HBCU, Jackson State journey: God called me collect

Coach Prime says he "has to entertain" Power-5 coaching opportunities

By John Brice
Tennessee goal post

Tennessee launched a fundraising campaign to capitalize on the Alabama win, and a lot of people didn't like it

The Vols' biggest win since 2001 turned into a fundraising opportunity for the university. Smart move or poor form?

By Zach Barnett
Tennessee

Podcast: Recapping an unforgettable college football Saturday

John Brice and Zach Barnett recap one of those college football Saturdays we'll remember for a long, long time.

By Zach Barnett
Nuggets

#Nuggets: Six unbeatens fall on the best Saturday of the season... so far

The most comprehensive college football recap column on the Internet is back.

By Zach Barnett
Fitchburg State

Fitchburg State announces head coaching change

Scott Sperone resigned after a season and a half on the job.

By Zach Barnett
campbell

With a former NFL star as head coach and a bold recruiting plan, this FCS program is gaining attention - and commits - from coast to coast

The Campbell Camels are starting to win and continue elite recruiting under Mike Minter

By John Brice
Arkansas Pine Bluff

HBCU game moved from St. Louis to campus site four days before kickoff

Unfulfilled promises from the local promoter forced Arkansas-Pine Bluff to move its game with Alabama A&M to campus five days before kickoff.

By Zach Barnett
NDSU SDSU

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 7

This week, featuring the first regular-season FCS 1 vs. 2 game in 30 years.

By Zach Barnett