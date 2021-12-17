Sources: Myers Hendrickson set to become new Western Illinois head coach

A former WIU standout player, Hendrickson has led Kansas Wesleyan to 31 wins in the past 3 years.

Myers Hendrickson, who’s won 31 games in less than three full seasons as Kansas Wesleyan’s head coach, is poised to take over the reins at his alma mater, Western Illinois University.

Hendrickson, a protégé of up-and-coming Army assistant coach Matt Drinkall, the former KWU head coach and offensive coordinator, has guided the Coyotes through an explosive three-year run.

Under Hendrickson’s command, the Coyotes in both 2019 – his first season – and this past season advanced to the quarterfinals of the NAIA Playoffs.

KWU stormed through conference play under Hendrickson, who started his coaching career as a defensive quality control assistant in the Southeastern Conference at Auburn University and has also logged time in the junior college ranks at Holmes Community College. Additionally, Hendrickson has experience from stops at Coe College and Northern State, before he became a top pupil under Drinkall – now finishing his third season as tight ends coach and offensive assistant for a Black Knights program seeking back-to-back nine-win seasons when it faces Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl.

While playing for the Leathernecks, Hendrickson helped them to advance in the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs during the 2010 campaign; he also was a three-time Missouri Valley Conference All-Academic selection.

His father, Mark, is a former WIU head coach.