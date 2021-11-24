Florida Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Florida staff is coming together via this page.

Despite going 21-5 over his first two seasons and playing in the SEC title game in 2020, Dan Mullen was let go at Florida before they were able to finish the 2021 season after enduring 4-straight SEC losses as well as needing 70 points to beat FCS Samford.

Mullen was let go on November 21st after leading the Gators to a 34-15 record. Here, on the Florida Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH

TBA

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Tim Brewster (AHC / TEs)

Greg Knox (RBs / STC)

Billy Gonzales (PGC / WRs)

Garrick McGee (QBs)

John Hevesy (OL)

Graduate Assistant - Offense: Michael Sollenne

Quality Control: Dean Kennedy

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Todd Grantham (DC)

David Turner (DL)

Wesley McGriff (Secondary)

Jules Montinar (CBs)

Christian Robinson (LBs)

Graduate Assistant - Defense: Anthony Marciano, Trent Simpson

Quality Control: Ryan McNamara

Quality Control Analyst: Tyson Summers

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:

Greg Knox

Special Teams Quality Control: Shayne Graham

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Director of S&C: Nick Savage

Special Assistant to the Head Coach: Paul Pasqualoni

Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting: Charlie Skalaski

Director of Student-Athlete Development: Vernell Brown

Director of Creative Media: Kevin Camps

Director of Recruiting Operations: Lee Davis

