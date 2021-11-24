Florida Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Despite going 21-5 over his first two seasons and playing in the SEC title game in 2020, Dan Mullen was let go at Florida before they were able to finish the 2021 season after enduring 4-straight SEC losses as well as needing 70 points to beat FCS Samford.
Mullen was let go on November 21st after leading the Gators to a 34-15 record. Here, on the Florida Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH
TBA
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Tim Brewster (AHC / TEs)
Greg Knox (RBs / STC)
Billy Gonzales (PGC / WRs)
Garrick McGee (QBs)
John Hevesy (OL)
Graduate Assistant - Offense: Michael Sollenne
Quality Control: Dean Kennedy
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Todd Grantham (DC)
David Turner (DL)
Wesley McGriff (Secondary)
Jules Montinar (CBs)
Christian Robinson (LBs)
Graduate Assistant - Defense: Anthony Marciano, Trent Simpson
Quality Control: Ryan McNamara
Quality Control Analyst: Tyson Summers
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Greg Knox
Special Teams Quality Control: Shayne Graham
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Director of S&C: Nick Savage
Special Assistant to the Head Coach: Paul Pasqualoni
Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting: Charlie Skalaski
Director of Student-Athlete Development: Vernell Brown
Director of Creative Media: Kevin Camps
Director of Recruiting Operations: Lee Davis
