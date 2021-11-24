Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Publish date:

Florida Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Florida staff is coming together via this page.
Author:
FLORIDA - Staff Tracker

Despite going 21-5 over his first two seasons and playing in the SEC title game in 2020, Dan Mullen was let go at Florida before they were able to finish the 2021 season after enduring 4-straight SEC losses as well as needing 70 points to beat FCS Samford.

Mullen was let go on November 21st after leading the Gators to a 34-15 record. Here, on the Florida Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff. 

2022 HEAD COACH
TBA

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Tim Brewster (AHC / TEs)
Greg Knox (RBs / STC)
Billy Gonzales (PGC / WRs)
Garrick McGee (QBs)
John Hevesy (OL)
Graduate Assistant - Offense: Michael Sollenne
Quality Control: Dean Kennedy

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Todd Grantham (DC)
David Turner (DL)
Wesley McGriff (Secondary)
Jules Montinar (CBs)
Christian Robinson (LBs)
Graduate Assistant - Defense: Anthony Marciano, Trent Simpson
Quality Control: Ryan McNamara
Quality Control Analyst: Tyson Summers

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Greg Knox
Special Teams Quality Control: Shayne Graham

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Director of S&C: Nick Savage
Special Assistant to the Head Coach: Paul Pasqualoni
Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting: Charlie Skalaski
Director of Student-Athlete Development: Vernell Brown
Director of Creative Media: Kevin Camps
Director of Recruiting Operations: Lee Davis

