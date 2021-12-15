Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Florida State to promote offensive coordinator from within

After one successful season as Charlotte's offensive coordinator, Alex Atkins will get a chance to run the offense at Florida State.
With Kenny Dillingham off to Oregon, multiple reports out of Tallahassee indicate offensive coordinator Alex Atkins will be promoted to offensive coordinator.

An original member of Mike Norvell's staff, Atkins has been at Florida State since 2020. He came to Tallahassee from Charlotte, where he was the 49ers' offensive coordinator. He was the assistant head coach and run game coordinator at Tulane prior to that.

Without complete staffs at Miami, Duke or Virginia, Atkins is presently the only Black offensive coordinator in the ACC.

Atkins' one season coordinating Charlotte's offense saw a jump from 116th to 57th in yards per play, from 114th to 59th in scoring, from 73rd to 32nd in rushing, from 95th to 29th in passing efficiency, and from 116th to 32nd in sacks allowed.

Florida State finished 69th in yards per play and 72nd in scoring this season, a 5-7 campaign in Norvell's second season.

