FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 2
Week 2 of the college football season is here, and once again the FootballScoop staff bravely picks the relevant games.
For an in-depth breakdown of the stakes in the relevant games, On the Line has you covered.
To hear Scott, John and I give our thoughts on the coming weekend, head over to our podcast.
To see our picks for yourself, scroll down.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|John
Louisville at UCF
UCF
UCF
UCF
UCF
Alabama at Texas
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
South Carolina at Arkansas
Arkansas
Arkansas
Arkansas
Arkansas
Mizzou at K-State
K-State
K-State
K-State
K-State
Duke at Northwestern
Northwestern
Northwestern
Northwestern
Northwestern
UTSA at Army
UTSA
UTSA
UTSA
Army
Tennessee at Pitt
Tennessee
Tennessee
Tennessee
Tennessee
Wazzu at Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Colorado at Air Force
Air Force
Air Force
Air Force
Air Force
Houston at Texas Tech
Texas Tech
Texas Tech
Houston
Texas Tech
Iowa State at Iowa
Iowa State
Iowa
Iowa
Iowa State
Kentucky at Florida
Florida
Florida
Florida
Florida
USC at Stanford
USC
USC
USC
USC
Baylor at BYU
Baylor
Baylor
Baylor
Baylor
MS State at Arizona
State
State
State
State
Last Week
9-6
10-5
10-5
12-3
YTD
9-6 (.600)
10-5 (.667)
10-5 (.667)
12-3 (.750)
Enjoy the games, everyone.