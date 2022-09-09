Skip to main content

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 2

Alabama-Texas is drawing most of the attention, but three ranked v. ranked matchups highlight the Week 2 slate

Week 2 of the college football season is here, and once again the FootballScoop staff bravely picks the relevant games.

For an in-depth breakdown of the stakes in the relevant games, On the Line has you covered. 

To hear Scott, John and I give our thoughts on the coming weekend, head over to our podcast

To see our picks for yourself, scroll down. 

GameScottDougZachJohn

Louisville at UCF

UCF

UCF

UCF

UCF

Alabama at Texas

Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

South Carolina at Arkansas

Arkansas

Arkansas

Arkansas

Arkansas

Mizzou at K-State

K-State

K-State

K-State

K-State

Duke at Northwestern

Northwestern

Northwestern

Northwestern

Northwestern

UTSA at Army

UTSA

UTSA

UTSA

Army

Tennessee at Pitt

Tennessee

Tennessee

Tennessee

Tennessee

Wazzu at Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Colorado at Air Force

Air Force

Air Force

Air Force

Air Force

Houston at Texas Tech

Texas Tech

Texas Tech

Houston

Texas Tech

Iowa State at Iowa

Iowa State

Iowa

Iowa

Iowa State

Kentucky at Florida

Florida

Florida

Florida

Florida

USC at Stanford

USC

USC

USC

USC

Baylor at BYU

Baylor

Baylor

Baylor

Baylor

MS State at Arizona

State

State

State

State

Last Week

9-6

10-5

10-5

12-3

YTD

9-6 (.600)

10-5 (.667)

10-5 (.667)

12-3 (.750)

Enjoy the games, everyone. 

