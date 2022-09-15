FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 3

Once again, FootballScoop is the only site brave enough to pick the relevant college football games this weekend.

What a weekend of college football ahead of us.

We've got rare intersectional matchups that September was made for: No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M, No. 11 Michigan State at Washington, No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech, No. 22 Penn State at Auburn, and No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska.

We've got North Dakota State's first game against an FBS team since 2016.

We've got a dangerous UTSA team taking on an encouraged but wounded No. 21 Texas.

And we've got you all set right here. On the Line breaks down the stakes for each relevant game, the FootballScoop podcast gives our views on each game. Here's how the FootballScoop staff sees Week 3 shaking out.