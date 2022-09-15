FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 3
What a weekend of college football ahead of us.
We've got rare intersectional matchups that September was made for: No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M, No. 11 Michigan State at Washington, No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech, No. 22 Penn State at Auburn, and No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska.
We've got North Dakota State's first game against an FBS team since 2016.
We've got a dangerous UTSA team taking on an encouraged but wounded No. 21 Texas.
And we've got you all set right here. On the Line breaks down the stakes for each relevant game, the FootballScoop podcast gives our views on each game. Here's how the FootballScoop staff sees Week 3 shaking out.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|John
Florida State at Louisville
Florida State
Florida State
Florida State
Florida State
Oklahoma at Nebraska
Nebraska
OU
OU
OU
Purdue at Syracuse
Syracuse
Syracuse
Syracuse
Purdue
Cal at Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
BYU at Oregon
BYU
BYU
BYU
BYU
Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Penn State at Auburn
Auburn
Penn State
Penn State
Auburn
Mississippi State at LSU
LSU
State
State
LSU
Texas Tech at NC State
NC State
NC State
NC State
NC State
Michigan State at Washington
Washington
Michigan State
Washington
Michigan State
SMU at Maryland
Maryland
Maryland
Maryland
Maryland
UTSA at Texas
Texas
Texas
Texas
Texas
Miami at Texas A&M
Miami
A&M
A&M
A&M
San Diego State at Utah
Utah
Utah
Utah
Utah
North Dakota State at Arizona
NDSU
NDSU
NDSU
Arizona
Last Week
11-4
9-6
8-7
9-6
YTD
20-10 (.667)
19-11 (.633)
18-12 (.600)
21-9 (.700)