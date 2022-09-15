Skip to main content

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 3

Once again, FootballScoop is the only site brave enough to pick the relevant college football games this weekend.

What a weekend of college football ahead of us. 

We've got rare intersectional matchups that September was made for: No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M, No. 11 Michigan State at Washington, No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech, No. 22 Penn State at Auburn, and No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska.

We've got North Dakota State's first game against an FBS team since 2016.

We've got a dangerous UTSA team taking on an encouraged but wounded No. 21 Texas. 

And we've got you all set right here. On the Line breaks down the stakes for each relevant game, the FootballScoop podcast gives our views on each game. Here's how the FootballScoop staff sees Week 3 shaking out.

GameScottDougZachJohn

Florida State at Louisville

Florida State

Florida State

Florida State

Florida State

Oklahoma at Nebraska

Nebraska

OU

OU

OU

Purdue at Syracuse

Syracuse

Syracuse

Syracuse

Purdue

Cal at Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

BYU at Oregon

BYU

BYU

BYU

BYU

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Penn State at Auburn

Auburn

Penn State

Penn State

Auburn

Mississippi State at LSU

LSU

State

State

LSU

Texas Tech at NC State

NC State

NC State

NC State

NC State

Michigan State at Washington

Washington

Michigan State

Washington

Michigan State

SMU at Maryland

Maryland

Maryland

Maryland

Maryland

UTSA at Texas

Texas

Texas

Texas

Texas

Miami at Texas A&M

Miami

A&M

A&M

A&M

San Diego State at Utah

Utah

Utah

Utah

Utah

North Dakota State at Arizona

NDSU

NDSU

NDSU

Arizona

Last Week

11-4

9-6

8-7

9-6

YTD

20-10 (.667)

19-11 (.633)

18-12 (.600)

21-9 (.700)

