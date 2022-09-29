FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 5

Once again: FootballScoop is the only site brave enough to pick the biggest college football games.

Week 5 shapes up to be the best Saturday of the season so far. Will it be the best for our forecasting abilities? Only time will tell.

On the Line has you set for the stakes of each big game.

Our podcast gives you our takes on these 15 games, plus many more.

And our picks are below.

Game Scott Doug Zach John UTSA at Middle Tennessee MTSU UTSA MTSU UTSA San Diego State at Boise State Boise Boise SDSU Boise Michigan at Iowa Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Kentucky at Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Oklahoma at TCU OU OU TCU OU Texas Tech at Kansas State K-State K-State K-State K-State Oregon State at Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Alabama at Arkansas Tide Tide Tide Tide Oklahoma State at Baylor Baylor OK State OK State OK State Wake Forest at Florida State Wake FSU FSU FSU Virginia Tech at North Carolina UNC UNC UNC UNC Iowa State at Kansas KU Iowa State KU KU Texas A&M at Mississippi State State A&M State State LSU at Auburn LSU LSU LSU LSU NC State at Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Last Week 10-5 10-5 8-7 9-6 YTD 40-20 (.667) 40-20 (.667) 38-22 (.633) 41-19 (.683)

Enjoy the games, everyone.