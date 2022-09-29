FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 5
Week 5 shapes up to be the best Saturday of the season so far. Will it be the best for our forecasting abilities? Only time will tell.
On the Line has you set for the stakes of each big game.
Our podcast gives you our takes on these 15 games, plus many more.
And our picks are below.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|John
UTSA at Middle Tennessee
MTSU
UTSA
MTSU
UTSA
San Diego State at Boise State
Boise
Boise
SDSU
Boise
Michigan at Iowa
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Kentucky at Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Oklahoma at TCU
OU
OU
TCU
OU
Texas Tech at Kansas State
K-State
K-State
K-State
K-State
Oregon State at Utah
Utah
Utah
Utah
Utah
Alabama at Arkansas
Tide
Tide
Tide
Tide
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Baylor
OK State
OK State
OK State
Wake Forest at Florida State
Wake
FSU
FSU
FSU
Virginia Tech at North Carolina
UNC
UNC
UNC
UNC
Iowa State at Kansas
KU
Iowa State
KU
KU
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
State
A&M
State
State
LSU at Auburn
LSU
LSU
LSU
LSU
NC State at Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Last Week
10-5
10-5
8-7
9-6
YTD
40-20 (.667)
40-20 (.667)
38-22 (.633)
41-19 (.683)
Enjoy the games, everyone.