FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 5

Once again: FootballScoop is the only site brave enough to pick the biggest college football games.

Week 5 shapes up to be the best Saturday of the season so far. Will it be the best for our forecasting abilities? Only time will tell. 

On the Line has you set for the stakes of each big game. 

Our podcast gives you our takes on these 15 games, plus many more. 

And our picks are below. 

GameScottDougZachJohn

UTSA at Middle Tennessee

MTSU

UTSA

MTSU

UTSA

San Diego State at Boise State

Boise

Boise

SDSU

Boise

Michigan at Iowa

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Kentucky at Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Oklahoma at TCU

OU

OU

TCU

OU

Texas Tech at Kansas State

K-State

K-State

K-State

K-State

Oregon State at Utah

Utah

Utah

Utah

Utah

Alabama at Arkansas

Tide

Tide

Tide

Tide

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Baylor

OK State

OK State

OK State

Wake Forest at Florida State

Wake

FSU

FSU

FSU

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

UNC

UNC

UNC

UNC

Iowa State at Kansas

KU

Iowa State

KU

KU

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

State

A&M

State

State

LSU at Auburn

LSU

LSU

LSU

LSU

NC State at Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Last Week

10-5

10-5

8-7

9-6

YTD

40-20 (.667)

40-20 (.667)

38-22 (.633)

41-19 (.683)

Enjoy the games, everyone. 

