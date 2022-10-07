FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 6

The only website brave enough to pick the major college football games.

We don't have a name for Week 6 of the college football season, but we do have lots of rivalry games, and really cool rivalry names at that: Kansas State-Iowa State (Farmaggedon), Georgia State-Georgia Southern (Modern Day Hate), Auburn-Georgia (Deep South's Oldest Rivalry) and Texas-Oklahoma (the Red River Shootout).

Really Cool Mid-Season Rivalry Week doesn't have quite a good enough ring to it, though.

Anyway, On the Line has you set for all the big and not-so-big games, and the FootballScoop Podcast lets you know where we stand on all the biggest games.

Last week was a good one for all of us, but it was a great one for John, who went 13-2, increasing his lead to two games.

Game Scott Doug Zach John Nebraska at Rutgers Rutgers Nebraska Rutgers Rutgers Tennessee at LSU Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee TCU at Kansas Kansas TCU TCU TCU Arkansas at Mississippi State State State State State Texas vs. Oklahoma Texas Texas Texas Texas Auburn at Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Utah at UCLA Utah Utah Utah Utah Wisconsin at Northwestern Wisconsin Wisconsin Northwestern Wisconsin Ohio State at Michigan State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Western Kentucky at UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA Washington State at USC USC USC USC USC BYU vs. Notre Dame BYU Notre Dame BYU Notre Dame Iowa at Illinois Illinois Illinois Illinois Illinois Texas A&M at Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Florida State at NC State NC State Florida State NC State NC State Last Week 12-3 11-4 12-3 13-2 YTD 52-23 (.693) 51-24 (.680 50-25 (.667) 54-21 (.720)

Enjoy the games, everybody.