FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 6
We don't have a name for Week 6 of the college football season, but we do have lots of rivalry games, and really cool rivalry names at that: Kansas State-Iowa State (Farmaggedon), Georgia State-Georgia Southern (Modern Day Hate), Auburn-Georgia (Deep South's Oldest Rivalry) and Texas-Oklahoma (the Red River Shootout).
Really Cool Mid-Season Rivalry Week doesn't have quite a good enough ring to it, though.
Anyway, On the Line has you set for all the big and not-so-big games, and the FootballScoop Podcast lets you know where we stand on all the biggest games.
Last week was a good one for all of us, but it was a great one for John, who went 13-2, increasing his lead to two games.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|John
Nebraska at Rutgers
Rutgers
Nebraska
Rutgers
Rutgers
Tennessee at LSU
Tennessee
Tennessee
Tennessee
Tennessee
TCU at Kansas
Kansas
TCU
TCU
TCU
Arkansas at Mississippi State
State
State
State
State
Texas vs. Oklahoma
Texas
Texas
Texas
Texas
Auburn at Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
Utah at UCLA
Utah
Utah
Utah
Utah
Wisconsin at Northwestern
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Northwestern
Wisconsin
Ohio State at Michigan State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Western Kentucky at UTSA
UTSA
UTSA
UTSA
UTSA
Washington State at USC
USC
USC
USC
USC
BYU vs. Notre Dame
BYU
Notre Dame
BYU
Notre Dame
Iowa at Illinois
Illinois
Illinois
Illinois
Illinois
Texas A&M at Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
Florida State at NC State
NC State
Florida State
NC State
NC State
Last Week
12-3
11-4
12-3
13-2
YTD
52-23 (.693)
51-24 (.680
50-25 (.667)
54-21 (.720)
Enjoy the games, everybody.