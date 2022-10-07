Skip to main content

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 6

The only website brave enough to pick the major college football games.

We don't have a name for Week 6 of the college football season, but we do have lots of rivalry games, and really cool rivalry names at that: Kansas State-Iowa State (Farmaggedon), Georgia State-Georgia Southern (Modern Day Hate), Auburn-Georgia (Deep South's Oldest Rivalry) and Texas-Oklahoma (the Red River Shootout). 

Really Cool Mid-Season Rivalry Week doesn't have quite a good enough ring to it, though.

Anyway, On the Line has you set for all the big and not-so-big games, and the FootballScoop Podcast lets you know where we stand on all the biggest games. 

Last week was a good one for all of us, but it was a great one for John, who went 13-2, increasing his lead to two games.  

GameScottDougZachJohn

Nebraska at Rutgers

Rutgers

Nebraska

Rutgers

Rutgers

Tennessee at LSU

Tennessee

Tennessee

Tennessee

Tennessee

TCU at Kansas

Kansas

TCU

TCU

TCU

Arkansas at Mississippi State

State

State

State

State

Texas vs. Oklahoma

Texas

Texas

Texas

Texas

Auburn at Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Utah at UCLA

Utah

Utah

Utah

Utah

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Northwestern

Wisconsin

Ohio State at Michigan State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Western Kentucky at UTSA

UTSA

UTSA

UTSA

UTSA

Washington State at USC

USC

USC

USC

USC

BYU vs. Notre Dame

BYU

Notre Dame

BYU

Notre Dame

Iowa at Illinois

Illinois

Illinois

Illinois

Illinois

Texas A&M at Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

Florida State at NC State

NC State

Florida State

NC State

NC State

Last Week

12-3

11-4

12-3

13-2

YTD

52-23 (.693)

51-24 (.680

50-25 (.667)

54-21 (.720)

Enjoy the games, everybody. 

