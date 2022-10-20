Skip to main content

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 8

The only website brave enough to pick the major college football games is back once again.

Last weekend was a delight to the eyeballs, the senses, the spirit. But it was hell on our picks sheet. 

John won the week by two games, with a score that would have easily gotten him last in any other week. 

He has now opened up a 5-game lead with seven to play. Which means we only have seven more true, wall-to-wall college football Saturdays from now until next Labor Day weekend. 

On the Line has the stakes for each game, and the FootballScoop Podcast has our breakdowns of each game here and more. 

Soak it all in, folks.

Here are our Week 8 picks. 

GameScottDougZachJohn

Troy at South Alabama

South Alabama

South Alabama

South Alabama

Troy

UAB at Western Kentucky

WKU

WKU

WKU

WKU

Syracuse at Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Kansas at Baylor

Baylor

Baylor

Baylor

Baylor

Toledo at Buffalo

Buffalo

Toledo

Toledo

Toledo

Ole Miss at LSU

LSU

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

LSU

UCLA at Oregon

UCLA

UCLA

UCLA

Oregon

Texas at Oklahoma State

Texas

OSU

Texas

Texas

Purdue at Wisconsin

Purdue

Purdue

Purdue

Purdue

North Texas at UTSA

UNT

UTSA

UTSA

UTSA

Boise State at Air Force

Boise

Air Force

Boise

Air Force

Minnesota at Penn State

Penn State

Penn State

Penn State

Penn State

Mississippi State at Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

Texas A&M at South Carolina

South Carolina

A&M

South Carolina

South Carolina

Kansas State at TCU

TCU

TCU

TCU

TCU

Last Week

6-9

6-9

5-10

8-7

YTD

70-35 (.667)

68-37 (.648)

66-39 (.629)

75-30 (.714)

