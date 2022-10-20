FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 8
Last weekend was a delight to the eyeballs, the senses, the spirit. But it was hell on our picks sheet.
John won the week by two games, with a score that would have easily gotten him last in any other week.
He has now opened up a 5-game lead with seven to play. Which means we only have seven more true, wall-to-wall college football Saturdays from now until next Labor Day weekend.
On the Line has the stakes for each game, and the FootballScoop Podcast has our breakdowns of each game here and more.
Soak it all in, folks.
Here are our Week 8 picks.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|John
Troy at South Alabama
South Alabama
South Alabama
South Alabama
Troy
UAB at Western Kentucky
WKU
WKU
WKU
WKU
Syracuse at Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Kansas at Baylor
Baylor
Baylor
Baylor
Baylor
Toledo at Buffalo
Buffalo
Toledo
Toledo
Toledo
Ole Miss at LSU
LSU
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
LSU
UCLA at Oregon
UCLA
UCLA
UCLA
Oregon
Texas at Oklahoma State
Texas
OSU
Texas
Texas
Purdue at Wisconsin
Purdue
Purdue
Purdue
Purdue
North Texas at UTSA
UNT
UTSA
UTSA
UTSA
Boise State at Air Force
Boise
Air Force
Boise
Air Force
Minnesota at Penn State
Penn State
Penn State
Penn State
Penn State
Mississippi State at Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
Texas A&M at South Carolina
South Carolina
A&M
South Carolina
South Carolina
Kansas State at TCU
TCU
TCU
TCU
TCU
Last Week
6-9
6-9
5-10
8-7
YTD
70-35 (.667)
68-37 (.648)
66-39 (.629)
75-30 (.714)