FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 8

The only website brave enough to pick the major college football games is back once again.

Last weekend was a delight to the eyeballs, the senses, the spirit. But it was hell on our picks sheet.

John won the week by two games, with a score that would have easily gotten him last in any other week.

He has now opened up a 5-game lead with seven to play. Which means we only have seven more true, wall-to-wall college football Saturdays from now until next Labor Day weekend.

On the Line has the stakes for each game, and the FootballScoop Podcast has our breakdowns of each game here and more.

Soak it all in, folks.

Here are our Week 8 picks.