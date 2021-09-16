September 16, 2021
FootballScoop Podcast: Discussing the Navy debacle

Saturday, following their loss to Air Force, director of athletics Chet Gladchuk fired long-time offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper. 

Over the course of the next few days, "cooler heads prevailed."

Tuesday I reached out to Gladchuk to invite him to join me on the podcast to discuss the situation. Gladchuk did not respond. 

Navy is 0-2 and the rest of the season doesn't get any easier. On the pod we discussed what transpired this weekend, the short term ramifications and we looked ahead to the end of the season and what the future might hold for Ken Niumatalolo. 

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the pod please rate and review as this will help us grow. Thank you. 

