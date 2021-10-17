FootballScoop Podcast: Talking through Week 7

The debacle at Tennessee, the game day experience at Oklahoma, the best and worst in each conference at midseason, and Coach O's ouster breaks live on the air.

Scott, John and Zach are back with the latest edition of the FootballScoop Podcast.

In this episode, Zach recounts his field trip to Norman as all eyes were on Caleb Williams in Oklahoma's first home game since the historic comeback over Texas, John and Scott give their perspectives of the debacle at Tennessee, and the staff chimes in with quick rundowns of the best and worst from each conference.

Oh, and you can hear us react live on the air to the report that Ed Orgeron will not return as LSU's head coach.

It's a fun episode. Unless you're Coach O.

