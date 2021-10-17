October 17, 2021
Publish date:

FootballScoop Podcast: Talking through Week 7

The debacle at Tennessee, the game day experience at Oklahoma, the best and worst in each conference at midseason, and Coach O's ouster breaks live on the air.
Author:

Scott, John and Zach are back with the latest edition of the FootballScoop Podcast.

In this episode, Zach recounts his field trip to Norman as all eyes were on Caleb Williams in Oklahoma's first home game since the historic comeback over Texas, John and Scott give their perspectives of the debacle at Tennessee, and the staff chimes in with quick rundowns of the best and worst from each conference.

Oh, and you can hear us react live on the air to the report that Ed Orgeron will not return as LSU's head coach.

It's a fun episode. Unless you're Coach O.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the pod please rate and review as this will help us grow. Thank you. 

You May Like

Ed Orgeron LSU

Orgeron on way out at LSU

LSU coach Ed Orgeron, just 17 games after a national championship, has agreed to separate from the Tigers' program at season's end, sources confirmed to FootballScoop.

19 minutes ago
Dave Aranda Baylor

Dave Aranda shares Baylor's unique perspective that allowed them to play penalty free Saturday

Dave Aranda's Baylor squad played a rare penalty free game on Saturday against BYU, and it starts with how a unique perspective to how they look at sport.

33 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2021-10-17 at 9.37.54 AM

Brain fart costs D3 team shot at upset

Wisconsin-Platteville provided a painful reminder of what happens in football when 10 guys execute the plan but the 11th does not.

2 hours ago
kiffin golf

Kiffin 'Just glad I didn't get hit with those golf balls' after Ole Miss escapes Rocky Top

Tennessee fans, angry at a controversial fourth-down call, pelted the Neyland Stadium turf with foreign objects, including a golf ball that Kiffin pocketed, in a delay that lasted some 20 minutes with less than a minute to play in Ole Miss' win.

12 hours ago
pittman aub

Watch: Controversial no-fumble call again goes against Arkansas in loss to Auburn

For the second year in a row, Arkansas was on the wrong end of a no-fumble call that could have made a difference in the Razorbacks' loss to Auburn.

19 hours ago
DBaker18_ppcr-300

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Baker retiring immediately

David Baker, the iconic figure known for his personable delivery of Pro Football Hall of Fame honors to new recipients, is retiring as the president and executive director.

23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-10-16 at 12.23.48 AM

Shooting during Mobile, Alabama high school game leaves four injured, one critically

Multiple media reports and video captured the horrific tragedy late Friday night in Alabama's fourth-largest city, the second shooting in two years there during a prep football game.

23 hours ago
freeman

Marcus Freeman: 'The Gold Standard' Notre Dame assistant driven for success

Notre Dame's defensive coordinator is on a track to becoming a head coach. It's a matter of when, not if, say those who know him best.

Oct 15, 2021