Sources: Veteran coach Mike Bath set to take over as Indiana State offensive coordinator

Bath has deep roots and experience in the Midwest

Mike Bath, who’s logged time at Wyoming, Western Michigan and even spent a year as interim head coach at his alma mater, Miami (OH), is returning to the Hoosier State.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bath, who also previously coached at Ball State, has accepted the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach position at Football Championship Subdivision program Indiana State.

Bath has extensive experience on the offensive side of the ball throughout his coaching career, an element that could be key for an Sycamores program coming off a 5-6 campaign.

In addition to past experience as the offensive play-caller at the Football Bowls Subdivision level, Bath also served as the offensive play-caller at NCAA Division II program Ashland. He’s coached tight ends, running backs, quarterbacks and wideouts during his two-decade career in coaching.

ISU is set to open its 2022 season Sept. 1 at home against North Alabama before traveling to in-state foe and Big Ten resident Purdue in Week 2.