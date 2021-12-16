Fresno State finds their new offensive coordinator within program, per report

Jeff Tedford initially hired Kirby Moore to coach the team's receivers in 2017, now he's elevating him to his first offensive coordinator opportunity.

Jeff Tedford didn't have to look far to find his new offensive coordinator, according to a report tonight.

Pete Thamel shares that passing game coordinator coach Kirby Moore has been promoted by Jeff Tedford to be the team's new offensive coordinator.

Moore also worked with the receivers on Kalen DeBoer's staff the past two seasons. He added the passing game coordinator title in 2020 under DeBoer and spent the first three seasons with the Bulldogs handling just the receivers under Jeff Tedford during his first stint leading the program.

Moore, who enjoyed a successful career playing receiver at Boise State got his coaching start working at The College of Idaho receivers before moving into a graduate assistant role at Washington for two seasons.

The appointment will mark Moore's first opportunity to call plays.

However, he has a great built-in mentor to lean on. Kirby is the younger brother of Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is widely considered a rising star in the profession who will soon become an NFL (or college) head coach.

