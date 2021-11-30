Fresno State Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer left to accept the Washington head coaching job after two seasons with the Bulldogs.
DeBoer went 9-3 in 2021 and was 3-3 his first season in 2020.
Here, on the Fresno State Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH
TBD
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Ryan Grubb (Associate HC / OC / QBs)
Paul Creighton (TEs)
Kirby Moore (WRs)
Roman Sapolu (OL / Run Game Coordinator)
Lee Marks (RBs / Interim HC)
Graduate Assistants: Jordan Loeffler, Taylor Pope
Quality Control: Mitch Dahlen
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
William Inge (DC / LBs)
Julius Brown ("Huskies")
Chuck Morrell (Safeties)
Eric Schmidt (DL / STC)
JD Williams (CBs / Defensive Pass Game Coordinator)
Graduate Assistants: Patrick Belony, Ben Watkins
Quality Control: Jim Nelson
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS STAFF:
Eric Schmidt (STC / DL)
Quality Control: Matt Phipps
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Assistant AD For Football Ops / Chief of Staff: Mike McHugh
Assistant AD for Sports Performance: Ron McKeefery
Director of Sports Performance: Sam Lackey
Director of Player Personnel: Albert Garcia
Director of On-Campus Recruiting: Librado Barocio