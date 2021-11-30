Fresno State Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Fresno State staff is coming together via this page.

Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer left to accept the Washington head coaching job after two seasons with the Bulldogs.

DeBoer went 9-3 in 2021 and was 3-3 his first season in 2020.

Here, on the Fresno State Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH

TBD

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Ryan Grubb (Associate HC / OC / QBs)

Paul Creighton (TEs)

Kirby Moore (WRs)

Roman Sapolu (OL / Run Game Coordinator)

Lee Marks (RBs / Interim HC)

Graduate Assistants: Jordan Loeffler, Taylor Pope

Quality Control: Mitch Dahlen



DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

William Inge (DC / LBs)

Julius Brown ("Huskies")

Chuck Morrell (Safeties)

Eric Schmidt (DL / STC)

JD Williams (CBs / Defensive Pass Game Coordinator)

Graduate Assistants: Patrick Belony, Ben Watkins

Quality Control: Jim Nelson

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS STAFF:

Eric Schmidt (STC / DL)

Quality Control: Matt Phipps

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Assistant AD For Football Ops / Chief of Staff: Mike McHugh

Assistant AD for Sports Performance: Ron McKeefery

Director of Sports Performance: Sam Lackey

Director of Player Personnel: Albert Garcia

Director of On-Campus Recruiting: Librado Barocio