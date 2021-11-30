Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Fresno State Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Fresno State staff is coming together via this page.
Fresno State - Staff Tracker

Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer left to accept the Washington head coaching job after two seasons with the Bulldogs.

DeBoer went 9-3 in 2021 and was 3-3 his first season in 2020.

Here, on the Fresno State Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH
TBD

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Ryan Grubb (Associate HC / OC / QBs)
Paul Creighton (TEs)
Kirby Moore (WRs)
Roman Sapolu (OL / Run Game Coordinator)
Lee Marks (RBs / Interim HC)
Graduate Assistants: Jordan Loeffler, Taylor Pope
Quality Control: Mitch Dahlen

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
William Inge (DC / LBs)
Julius Brown ("Huskies")
Chuck Morrell (Safeties)
Eric Schmidt (DL / STC)
JD Williams (CBs / Defensive Pass Game Coordinator)
Graduate Assistants: Patrick Belony, Ben Watkins
Quality Control: Jim Nelson

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS STAFF:
Eric Schmidt (STC / DL)
Quality Control: Matt Phipps

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Assistant AD For Football Ops / Chief of Staff: Mike McHugh
Assistant AD for Sports Performance: Ron McKeefery
Director of Sports Performance: Sam Lackey
Director of Player Personnel: Albert Garcia
Director of On-Campus Recruiting: Librado Barocio

