September 27, 2021
Publish date:

Georgia Southern player apologizes for pre-game joy ride

Senior DL Gavin Adcock chugged a beer on top of a moving bus ahead of Georgia Southern's game on Saturday, and everything went downhill from there.
Author:

This past weekend was not one that will be remembered fondly in the proud history of Georgia Southern football.

For one, the Eagles lost, 28-20 to Louisiana. The setback was the program's third straight of the season, and served as the last straw for head coach Chad Lunsford. He was fired Sunday.

As if all that wasn't enough, a video clip of an Eagles player surfing on top of a bus and chugging a beer extended to him from the crowd made the rounds online. 

In the clip that went viral, Twitter user @WilliamBussey32 reacted with a tone that could be read equally as admonishment or admiration, depending on your view of the situation.

"This man is swag surfing the bus and get a stone cold Steve hammer beer pass and chugged it flawlessly. Before the football game. Wow," he tweeted.

Fair or not, the fact that Georgia Southern went out and lost the game indicated an Eagles team whose collective minds were not appropriately focused on the task.

On Monday, the player in question -- fifth-year senior nose guard Gavin Adcock -- apologized. 

Adcock has since been suspended indefinitely. 

AD Jared Benko indicated Sunday that Adcock's surfing escapade factored into his decision to fire Lunsford.

"I share with our coaches and staff all the time, every day is an evaluation... Everything up to the time of the decision was factored in," he said. 

You May Like

BEST-WORST-HEADER-WK3

EdjVarsity - NFL Best and Worst Decisions and Execution (Week 3)

1 hour ago
Ohio State action

Ohio State to wear all scarlet for Penn State showdown

The Buckeyes will wear scarlet pants for the first time ever for next month's showdown with Penn State.

2 hours ago
rhettro

Rhett Rodriguez, son of coach Rich Rodriguez, in ICU with severe lung injury

The ULM quarterback suffered a severe lung injury Saturday night and has been hospitalized in ICU.

3 hours ago
Andy Reid Chiefs

Andy Reid released from hospital

Reid was treated for dehydration following Sunday's game but is expected back at work soon.

3 hours ago
DSC_0465

Notre Dame's Kelly: Refs decided 'I should get a flag for them not officiating correctly'

Fighting Irish skipper Brian Kelly tried to protect star safety Kyle Hamilton Saturday and was flagged for his actions. The Irish rallied to blow out Wisconsin after the penalty.

4 hours ago
Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart and Georgia are using a pilot analogy to reset their program trajectory each week

Kirby Smart and his staff have a vision for how good Georgia can be this year, and with a critical few weeks coming up, they're spending Sundays and Mondays adjusting their course to make sure they're not even a single degree off from their destination.

3 hours ago
Arkansas ATM

Winning Box Scores: Week 4

Tracking how our five favorite statistics fared in Week 4 of college football.

4 hours ago
PJ Fleck

PJ Fleck's message to team after loss to Bowling Green: "This is what Row the Boat is all about."

The Gophers dropped to 2-2 after a disappointing loss to Bowling Green over the weekend, but PJ Fleck insists that all their goals are still ahead of them and that having their backs against the wall is what Row the Boat is all about.

6 hours ago