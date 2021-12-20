Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Georgia Southern moving to fill offensive line job

Sources tell FootballScoop that Clay Helton is planning to hire offensive line coach from Bill Clark's staff
Author:

UAB's rise from a program that got shut down back in 2014 to where Bill Clark has them since rising from the ashes is nothing short of remarkable.

Since taking the field again in 2017, The Blazers have gone an impressive 43-20 and just this past weekend they knocked off #12 BYU in the Independence Bowl 31-28.

Now, sources tell FootballScoop Georgia Southern and Clay Helton are planning to hire a key piece of the Blazers staff.

UAB offensive line coach Richard Owens, who has been with the Blazers the past three seasons, is expected to join the Georgia Southern staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

The last few seasons on Clark's staff have marked the second stint at UAB for Owens, who originally joined the staff in 2012 as tight ends coach before being named offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2013. When Bill Clark arrived to take over the program in 2014, Owens was tabbed as the tight ends coach.

Owens left after the 2014 season to join the South Alabama staff for three seasons working with the tight ends for a year before moving to the offensive line.

In 2018 he joined the Louisville staff where he served as tight ends coach and director of on-campus recruiting before returning to Clark's staff at UAB the last few years.

For a full update on Clay Helton's staff head to the Georgia Southern staff tracker

Tags
terms:
Georgia SouthernRichard OwensUAB

You May Like

GJ Kinne UCF

Sources: FBS coordinator with Texas ties to be Incarnate Word head coach

UCF co-offensive coordinator GJ Kinne is expected to be Incarnate Word's next head coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

33 minutes ago
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops reacts during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

Details of Mark Stoops' contract at Kentucky

Stoops' coach-friendly contract became even friendlier.

1 hour ago
Gary Goff

Gary Goff leaving Valdosta State for FCS opportunity

After losing in the national title game last night, Valdosta State (D-II - GA) head coach Gary Goff is off to become the new head coach at McNeese State.

18 hours ago
Staff Tracker - UMass

UMass Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the UMass staff under Don Brown is coming together via this page.

21 hours ago
Staff Tracker - Troy

Troy Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Troy staff is coming together under Jon Sumrall via this page.

21 hours ago
Todd Dodge

Farewell to a legend

Todd Dodge rode into the Texas sunset with his seventh state championship on Saturday, his second 3-peat, completing a career that revolutionized the spread passing game.

Dec 18, 2021
Brian Kelly

Update on Brian Kelly's LSU staff: Coordinator positions coming into focus

Sources tell FootballScoop that Kelly is targeting a pair of playoff coaches -- one at the college level and one in the NFL for his top two assistant spots.

Dec 18, 2021
Casula UMass

Don Brown's offensive coordinator is coming from the Michigan staff

Don Brown has landed a Michigan staffer to be his new offensive coordinator at UMass.

Dec 18, 2021