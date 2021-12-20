Sources: Georgia Southern moving to fill offensive line job

Sources tell FootballScoop that Clay Helton is planning to hire offensive line coach from Bill Clark's staff

UAB's rise from a program that got shut down back in 2014 to where Bill Clark has them since rising from the ashes is nothing short of remarkable.

Since taking the field again in 2017, The Blazers have gone an impressive 43-20 and just this past weekend they knocked off #12 BYU in the Independence Bowl 31-28.

Now, sources tell FootballScoop Georgia Southern and Clay Helton are planning to hire a key piece of the Blazers staff.

UAB offensive line coach Richard Owens, who has been with the Blazers the past three seasons, is expected to join the Georgia Southern staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

The last few seasons on Clark's staff have marked the second stint at UAB for Owens, who originally joined the staff in 2012 as tight ends coach before being named offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2013. When Bill Clark arrived to take over the program in 2014, Owens was tabbed as the tight ends coach.

Owens left after the 2014 season to join the South Alabama staff for three seasons working with the tight ends for a year before moving to the offensive line.

In 2018 he joined the Louisville staff where he served as tight ends coach and director of on-campus recruiting before returning to Clark's staff at UAB the last few years.

For a full update on Clay Helton's staff head to the Georgia Southern staff tracker.