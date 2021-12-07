Georgia Southern Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Four games into his fifth season leading the program, after initially taking over the program midway through the 2017 season, Georgia Southern fired Chad Lunsford early on in the 2021 season. He was 28-21 overall leading the program, including a 1-3 start to this past fall.
With a head start on their search, the Eagles locked up former USC head coach Clay Helton as their new head coach in early November.
Here, on the Georgia Southern Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH: CLAY HELTON
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QUARTERBACKS
BRYAN ELLIS
Western Kentucky Co-OC / Inside Receivers
RUNNING BACKS
EFFREM REED
Michigan State Offensive Analyst
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
TIGHT ENDS
RYAN APLIN
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Graduate Assistants:
Offensive Analysts:
Senior Offensive Analyst:
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
CORNERS
KEVIN WHITLEY
Georgia Southern Interim Head Coach / Corners
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Graduate Assistants:
Defensive Analysts:
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / TEs:
Special Teams Analyst:
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
General Manager: Ryan Smith
