Georgia Southern Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how Clay Helton's staff at Georgia Southern is coming together via this page.

Four games into his fifth season leading the program, after initially taking over the program midway through the 2017 season, Georgia Southern fired Chad Lunsford early on in the 2021 season. He was 28-21 overall leading the program, including a 1-3 start to this past fall.

With a head start on their search, the Eagles locked up former USC head coach Clay Helton as their new head coach in early November.

Here, on the Oregon Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: CLAY HELTON

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QUARTERBACKS

BRYAN ELLIS

Western Kentucky Co-OC / Inside Receivers

RUNNING BACKS

EFFREM REED

Michigan State Offensive Analyst

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

TIGHT ENDS

RYAN APLIN

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:



Graduate Assistants:

Offensive Analysts:

Senior Offensive Analyst:

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

CORNERS

KEVIN WHITLEY

Georgia Southern Interim Head Coach / Corners

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:



Graduate Assistants:

Defensive Analysts:

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / TEs:



Special Teams Analyst:

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

General Manager: Ryan Smith

- Return to The Scoop -