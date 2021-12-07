Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Publish date:

Georgia Southern Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how Clay Helton's staff at Georgia Southern is coming together via this page.
Author:
Akron - Staff Tracker (1)

Four games into his fifth season leading the program, after initially taking over the program midway through the 2017 season, Georgia Southern fired Chad Lunsford early on in the 2021 season. He was 28-21 overall leading the program, including a 1-3 start to this past fall.  

With a head start on their search, the Eagles locked up former USC head coach Clay Helton as their new head coach in early November.

Here, on the Oregon Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: CLAY HELTON

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QUARTERBACKS
BRYAN ELLIS
Western Kentucky Co-OC / Inside Receivers

RUNNING BACKS
EFFREM REED
Michigan State Offensive Analyst

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

TIGHT ENDS
RYAN APLIN

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Graduate Assistants:
Offensive Analysts: 
Senior Offensive Analyst:

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

CORNERS
KEVIN WHITLEY
Georgia Southern Interim Head Coach / Corners

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Graduate Assistants: 
Defensive Analysts: 

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / TEs:

Special Teams Analyst: 

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
General Manager: Ryan Smith

- Return to The Scoop -

Tags
terms:
clay heltonStaff TrackerGeorgia Southern

You May Like

Mark Whipple

Mark Whipple reportedly resigns at Pitt; where to next?

It appears Mark Whipple is poised to capitalize on Pitt's breakthrough season.

5 minutes ago
Broyles Gattis Michigan

Michigan's Josh Gattis has won the 2021 Broyles Award

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has won the 2021 Broyles Award.

24 minutes ago
Staff Tracker - Oregon

Oregon Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Oregon staff is coming together via this page.

38 minutes ago
Frank Wilson

Sources: Frank Wilson leaves McNeese to re-join LSU staff

Wilson departed McNeese after two seasons to join Brian Kelly's LSU staff.

1 hour ago
Joseph Gillespie

Sources: TCU hires defensive coordinator away from Tulsa

Joseph Gillespie is returning to Texas after a successful run as Tulsa's defensive coordinator.

2 hours ago
Brian Kelly LSU

LSU, Brian Kelly poised to add 3 from Notre Dame support staff

Kelly is filling two off-field roles and a likely special teams role

2 hours ago
Waynesburg Football

Waynesburg tabs FCS assistant as new head coach

Waynesburg (D-III - PA) has announced the hire of Dr. Cornelius Coleman as their new head coach, and he will also carry a rather interesting additional title as well.

2 hours ago
Brent Pease

An update on Idaho's search

Born in Moscow, Pease's journey could soon come full circle.

4 hours ago