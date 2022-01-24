Hawaii Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how Timmy Chang is filling out his first Hawaii staff via this page.

After a state senate hearing where Todd Graham's leadership style was very publicly called into question, Hawaii decided to part with the second-year coach in January of 2022.

The quest for his replacement played out very publicly, as June Jones publicly lobbied for the job before then publicly turning down the job a few days later in a bizarre turn of events.

Hawaii ultimately decided to bring back former start quarterback Timmy Chang to lead the team. Chang spent the past decade coaching college football "on the mainland," most recently as the receivers coach for Jay Norvell at Nevada and Colorado State.

Here, on the Hawaii Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: TIMMY CHANG



OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Bo Graham (OC / QBs)

Sam Bennett (Tackles / TEs)

A'Lique Terry (OL)

Marcus Davis (WRs)

Abe Elimimian (RBs)

Graduate Assistant: Koa Kaai, PJ Minaya

Quality Control: Chris Ortiz

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE / RUN GAME COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Trent Figg (Associate HC Defense / DBs)

Victor Santa Cruz (DEs)

Dan Phillips (DL)

Jacob Yoro (LBs)

Kim McCloud (CBs)

Graduate Assistant: Jordan Pu'u-Robinson, Joey Phillips

Quality Control: Josh Buford

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:

None Listed

Quality Control: Ryan Matviko

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Strength and Conditioning: Kody Cooke

Director of Football Operations: Landon Keopple

Director of On-Campus Recruiting / Football Marketing: Addisyn Goodson

Recruiting and Operations Assistant: Chandler Enegren