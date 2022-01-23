Skip to main content

Sources: Hawaii on verge of tabbing Timmy Chang as next head coach

Former Hawaii star would give the program a chance to stabilize

The Hawaii saga apparently is coming to an end.

Sources tell FootballScoop Saturday evening that former Hawaii star player Timmy Chang is accepting the program’s head football coaching position and will be the program’s replacement for Todd Graham, barring any unforeseen snags in what has been a wild couple of weeks for the program.

Graham resigned amidst much public scrutiny, and former Hawaii great June Jones publicly stumped for the job – only to turn down the opportunity when Hawaii official presented Jones with what the veteran coach termed was an untenable contract proposal.

Per sources, that contract proposal would have seen Jones lead the program for a couple of years and then give way to Chang, a Hawaii native who starred for his home-state college and threw for nearly 120 career touchdown passes.

After a pro football career, Chang has steadily climbed through the coaching ranks. He worked at Nevada for the previous five seasons before he recently joined the new Colorado State staff of Jay Norvell, for whom Chang had worked at Nevada.

Norvell was hired atop the Rams’ program after the school dismissed former coach Steve Addazio.

For Hawaii, the impending move to Chang would be a significant one. The program has languished with both fiscal problems and a lack of resources. While the Warriors had 17 players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after mid-November, and Graham was more or less ushered out, the veteran coach Graham also had told confidantes that he had footed some expenses for the Hawaii program out of pocket.

Chang is an exciting, offensive-minded coach who presents an opportunity for Hawaii to rally its base and bring home a native son in the process.

You May Like

June Jones

June Jones: "I don't think any coach in their right mind" would accept terms Hawaii offered

Can all coaching searches be as fascinating, as public, and as fascinatingly public as Hawaii's?

2 hours ago
Wisconsin Chryst

Wisconsin reportedly targeting an NFL assistant for offensive coordinator opening

Wisconsin is as secure in their offensive identity as any program in college football, and to continue that Paul Chryst is reportedly targeting an NFL assistant for his offensive coordinator opening.

9 hours ago
Hawaii

June Jones passes on Hawaii job, AD confirms via statement

Jones and the program could not agree on a succession plan, and so the coach passed on a second opportunity to led the Rainbow Warriors.

21 hours ago
Scott Frost

Nebraska sets salaries for Scott Frost's 2022 staff

To right what went wrong in 2021 and before, Nebraska is investing even more in Scott Frost's coaching staff.

Jan 21, 2022
Jim Harbaugh

The Jim Harbaugh saga continues

Harbaugh reportedly has a contract offer on his proverbial desk at Michigan. So, why hasn't he signed it?

Jan 21, 2022
Billy-Napier-1

Florida gets creative with "GameChanger coordinator" title for new hire

Billy Napier and Florida hop on emerging hiring trend in college football with their new special teams point man Chris Couch as "GameChanger coordinator"

Jan 21, 2022
Bryan Harsin

Derek Mason leaving Auburn as Bryan Harsin continues staff shakeup

Harsin has responded to a disappointing 6-7 debut by replacing both coordinators.

Jan 21, 2022
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders calls his shot as NSD2 approaches

With No. 1 player Travis Hunter already in the boat, Coach Prime isn't done fishing.

Jan 20, 2022