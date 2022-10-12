Here's Brent Venables message for Sooners facing adversity that want to "tap out"

Brent Venables offers to personally usher players and staff who aren't all in and are more interested in complaining directly to the door.

Yesterday, we highlighted Brent Venables comments regarding his plan to get the Sooners back on track after a historic 3-game skid, stating they need to focus on fixing some mental roadblocks as well as plenty of technical mistakes taking place on the field.

Venables also recently shared a message aimed at his players and staff about facing adversity, and specifically targeted anyone that is looking to "tap out."

"For me, I'm going to challenge everybody. If there is anybody that would like to tap out, when it's really hard, like most people quit in a marathon at about the 20th mile, everyone talks a big game until they're in the middle of it, well now what are you going to do?"

"Are you going to keep showing up with the same attitude and the same mindset, same work ethic, same commitment? Because it does take what it takes, there is no shortcut. There's only one way to get out of the mud pit that we're in right now."

"I told everybody, every player and every coach, anybody that wants to leave, I will help you leave. You don't have to come to practice anymore the rest of the season, if you want to chit-chat or bitch and moan and complain about the opportunities that you are or aren't getting, or what coach is calling or what system we're in, whatever it is, it's okay. I'll escort you to the door right now. I won't judge you. I'll help you with recommendations. I will do whatever you need me to do. I will have your back, but I don't want anyone in here sabotaging what we are trying to do.

"You're either all in or you're not. That's the standard all the time, not just when it's convenient and easy."

The Sooners have a red-hot Kansas squad this week, followed by a bye week before remaining games at Iowa State, West Virginia, and Texas Tech and home games against Baylor and Oklahoma State to end the year.