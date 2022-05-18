High school team bringing QR codes to their jerseys

The trend of QR codes on jerseys is making an appearance at a Georgia high school.

We saw UCF applauded for their innovation in featuring QR codes on their spring game jerseys earlier this year.

Well, now that trend is hitting the high school level, with a bit of a different purpose.

Conor Foster and his Cartersville HS (GA) program got Nike Vapor Pro jerseys created with a custom QR code for each senior. When that code is scanned with your phone it will display the player's recruiting information.

We understand the seniors will be wearing the special jerseys during their scrimmage tomorrow.

Defensive line coach Mike Candela shared with FootballScoop that they will be releasing some more information in a video later this evening via the @CHSHurricanesFB Twitter handle.

Of course, Cartersville has churned out NFL talent like quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Ronnie Brown, and defensive tackle Andre Fluellen and have Power Five programs swinging through all the time.

Take a look at these, and be sure to tune into their social media for more information later tonight.