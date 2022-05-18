Skip to main content

High school team bringing QR codes to their jerseys

The trend of QR codes on jerseys is making an appearance at a Georgia high school.

We saw UCF applauded for their innovation in featuring QR codes on their spring game jerseys earlier this year.

Well, now that trend is hitting the high school level, with a bit of a different purpose.

Conor Foster and his Cartersville HS (GA) program got Nike Vapor Pro jerseys created with a custom QR code for each senior. When that code is scanned with your phone it will display the player's recruiting information.

We understand the seniors will be wearing the special jerseys during their scrimmage tomorrow.

Defensive line coach Mike Candela shared with FootballScoop that they will be releasing some more information in a video later this evening via the @CHSHurricanesFB Twitter handle.

Of course, Cartersville has churned out NFL talent like quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Ronnie Brown, and defensive tackle Andre Fluellen and have Power Five programs swinging through all the time. 

Take a look at these, and be sure to tune into their social media for more information later tonight.

Cartersville QR 1
Cartersville QR
Cartersville HS GA

You May Like

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens watches during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) ORG XMIT: OHTD10

South Carolina adds former NFL head coach to off-field staff

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens will work off the field for Shane Beamer.

By Zach Barnett3 hours ago
Nike Footballs

NCAA eliminates 25-man signing limit for next two seasons

A 2011 rule inspired by Houston Nutt became obsolete with the advent of the Transfer Portal, and is now officially off the books for the next two years.

By Zach Barnett3 hours ago
Alabama Georgia

NCAA paves way for FBS conferences to eliminate divisions and still hold title games

With the move, the SEC and ACC could quickly eliminate their divisions, and more leagues could soon follow.

By Zach Barnett4 hours ago
Utah Tech building

Dixie State has a new name, and now it has a new logo

When a university undertakes a total rebrand, the most important piece of real estate is the football helmet.

By Zach Barnett6 hours ago
Ryan Day

Ryan Day's contract extension and raise put him in the $9 million club

Day's new raise and extension put him among the highest compensated coaches in college football.

By Doug Samuels7 hours ago
ASun WAC

WAC, ASUN to continue alliance

The two FCS conferences joined together in 2021, and will continue that arrangement moving forward.

By Zach Barnett8 hours ago
College GameDay

Where will College GameDay visit each week of the 2022 season?

We know where GameDay will begin its 2022 travels, and we have a good idea where they'll end. We fill in all the blanks in between.

By Zach BarnettMay 17, 2022
Credit: USA Today

New details on the California bill that could change college sports forever

The next 48 hours could prove to be crucial for the future of college athletics.

By Zach BarnettMay 17, 2022