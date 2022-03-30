The highest paid tight ends coaches in college football: 2022 edition

College football lost its only $2 million tight ends coach, but four still top the $1 million mark.

Last year gave us our first $2 million tight ends coach.

Sure, most of that $2 million Clemson paid Tony Elliott last year was to coordinate the offense but, still, Elliott coached Clemson's tight ends and he made $2 million, and so college football had its first $2 million tight ends coach.

Elliott is now Virginia's head coach, and given a clean slate to structure his offensive staff to his whims, Elliott mirrored what he knew at Clemson. Des Kitchings coordinates Virginia's offense while also coaching the Cavaliers' tight ends.

Alas, we don't yet know how much Kitchings makes to do so, but we've got plenty of data on his peers elsewhere. Ohio State's Kevin Wilson is the highest-paid assistants that coaches tight ends, and Michigan State's Ted Gilmore is college football's highest-paid tight ends coach.

The full list:

1. Kevin Wilson, Ohio State -- $1.4 million*

2. Mike Denbrock, LSU -- $1.3 million*

3. Vince Marrow, Kentucky -- $1.2 million+

4. Jeff Banks, Texas -- $1 million+

5. Brian Ferentz, Iowa -- $860,000*

6. Tyler Bowen, Virginia Tech -- $850,000*

7. Alex Golesh, Tennessee -- $750,000*

8 .Jay Harbaugh, Michigan -- $600,000+

9. Ted Gilmore, Michigan State -- $541,000

10. Joe Jon Finley, Oklahoma -- $520,000

11. John David Baker, Ole Miss -- $510,000+

12. Kyle Richardson, Clemson -- $500,000+

12. Chris Thomsen, Florida State -- $500,000

14. Sean Beckton, Nebraska -- $450,000

14. Todd Hartley, Georgia -- $450,000

16. John Lilly, North Carolina -- $440,000

17. James Coley, Texas A&M -- $425,000+

17. Erik Link, Missouri -- $425,000+

19. Dowell Loggains, Arkansas -- $400,000

20. Todd Goebbel, NC State -- $370,000

21. Jason McEndoo, Oklahoma State -- $365,000

22. Brad Bedell, Auburn -- $350,000

22. Derek Sage, UCLA -- $350,000+

22. Jody Wright, South Carolina -- $350,000

22. Freddie Whittingham, Utah -- $350,000

-- Missing: Joe Cox (Alabama), William Peagler (Florida), Des Kitchings (Virginia).