Houston Texans Staff Tracker (2021-22)
David Culley spent four decades as an assistant coach before getting his first shot to become a head coach with the Texans. Houston dismissed him after a single season where Culley led the organization to four wins.
In a bizarre search where finalists included a candidate with no coaching experience (Josh McCown), the Texans ultimately decided to promote defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to head coach. The opportunity marks Lovie's third head coaching opportunity in the NFL just 14 months after he was let go as the head coach at Illinois.
Here, on the Texans Staff Tracker page, we'll keep track of Lovie's new staff, as well as take a look back at the 2021 staff.
2022 HEAD COACH: LOVIE SMITH
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
PEP HAMILTON
Retained - QBs / Pass Game Coordinator
QUARTERBACKS
TBD
RUNNING BACKS
TBD
WIDE RECEIVERS
TBD
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBD
TIGHT ENDS
TBD
2021 STAFF:
Tim Kelly (OC)
Pep Hamilton (OC / QBs)
Danny Barrett (RBs)
Andy Bischoff (TEs)
James Campen (OL)
Robert Kugler (Assistant OL)
Robert Prince (WRs)
Ben McDaniels (Assistant WRs)
Offensive Assistant: DeNarius McGhee
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBD
LINEBACKERS
TBD
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBD
DEFENSIVE LINE
JACQUES CESAIRE
Buffalo Bills Assistant DL
2021 STAFF:
Lovie Smith (Associate HC / DC)
Greg Jackson (Safeties)
Bobby King (DL)
Allen Smith (Assistant DL)
Miles Smith (LBs)
Dino Vasso (CBs)
Defensive Assistant: Ilir Emini
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBD
2021 STAFF:
Frank Ross (STC)
Sean Baker (Assistant STC)
SUPPORT STAFF
TBA