Houston Texans Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how Lovie Smith is filling out his staff in Houston via this page.

David Culley spent four decades as an assistant coach before getting his first shot to become a head coach with the Texans. Houston dismissed him after a single season where Culley led the organization to four wins.

In a bizarre search where finalists included a candidate with no coaching experience (Josh McCown), the Texans ultimately decided to promote defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to head coach. The opportunity marks Lovie's third head coaching opportunity in the NFL just 14 months after he was let go as the head coach at Illinois.

Here, on the Texans Staff Tracker page, we'll keep track of Lovie's new staff, as well as take a look back at the 2021 staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: LOVIE SMITH

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

PEP HAMILTON

Retained - QBs / Pass Game Coordinator



QUARTERBACKS

TBD



RUNNING BACKS

TBD



WIDE RECEIVERS

TBD



OFFENSIVE LINE

TBD



TIGHT ENDS

TBD

2021 STAFF:

Tim Kelly (OC)

Pep Hamilton (OC / QBs)

Danny Barrett (RBs)

Andy Bischoff (TEs)

James Campen (OL)

Robert Kugler (Assistant OL)

Robert Prince (WRs)

Ben McDaniels (Assistant WRs)

Offensive Assistant: DeNarius McGhee





DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBD



LINEBACKERS

TBD



DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBD



DEFENSIVE LINE

JACQUES CESAIRE

Buffalo Bills Assistant DL

2021 STAFF:

Lovie Smith (Associate HC / DC)

Greg Jackson (Safeties)

Bobby King (DL)

Allen Smith (Assistant DL)

Miles Smith (LBs)

Dino Vasso (CBs)

Defensive Assistant: Ilir Emini

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBD



2021 STAFF:

Frank Ross (STC)

Sean Baker (Assistant STC)

SUPPORT STAFF

TBA