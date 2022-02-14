Skip to main content

Houston Texans Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how Lovie Smith is filling out his staff in Houston via this page.
Texans - Staff Tracker

David Culley spent four decades as an assistant coach before getting his first shot to become a head coach with the Texans. Houston dismissed him after a single season where Culley led the organization to four wins.

In a bizarre search where finalists included a candidate with no coaching experience (Josh McCown), the Texans ultimately decided to promote defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to head coach. The opportunity marks Lovie's third head coaching opportunity in the NFL just 14 months after he was let go as the head coach at Illinois.

Here, on the Texans Staff Tracker page, we'll keep track of Lovie's new staff, as well as take a look back at the 2021 staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: LOVIE SMITH

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
PEP HAMILTON
Retained - QBs / Pass Game Coordinator

QUARTERBACKS
TBD

RUNNING BACKS
TBD

WIDE RECEIVERS
TBD

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBD

TIGHT ENDS
TBD

2021 STAFF:
Tim Kelly (OC)
Pep Hamilton (OC / QBs)
Danny Barrett (RBs)
Andy Bischoff (TEs)
James Campen (OL)
Robert Kugler (Assistant OL)
Robert Prince (WRs)
Ben McDaniels (Assistant WRs)

Offensive Assistant: DeNarius McGhee

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBD

LINEBACKERS
TBD

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBD

DEFENSIVE LINE
JACQUES CESAIRE
Buffalo Bills Assistant DL

2021 STAFF:
Lovie Smith (Associate HC / DC)
Greg Jackson (Safeties)
Bobby King (DL)
Allen Smith (Assistant DL)
Miles Smith (LBs)
Dino Vasso (CBs)

Defensive Assistant: Ilir Emini

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBD

2021 STAFF:
Frank Ross (STC)
Sean Baker (Assistant STC)

SUPPORT STAFF
TBA

