September 21, 2021
Publish date:

Idaho shuffles offensive staff, promotes former Vandal QB Brian Reader to coordinator

The Vandals entered the season without a designated offensive coordinator following Kris Cinkovich's retirement this spring.
Author:

Idaho has promoted Brian Reader to offensive coordinator, following the offseason retirement of the club's previous OC.

Reader is a former Vandals quarterback who joined his alma mater's coaching staff as a graduate assistant in 2015. He was promoted to director of football operations in 2017 and joined the full-time coaching staff in 2019 as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator. He moved to wide receivers ahead of the spring 2021 season.

The Vandals entered the season without a designated offensive coordinator after Kris Cinkovich retired in April. 

Paul Petrino replaced Cinkovich's spot on the staff with offensive line coach Nick Gilbert. Quarterbacks coach Charley Molnar has been promoted to assistant head coach, and running backs coach Pryce Tracy has been named recruiting coordinator with Reader now coordinating the offense.

Local media was informed of the news ahead of the Vandals' Sept. 11 game at Indiana. Idaho was shutout in Saturday's 42-0 loss to Oregon State. The Vandals, who opened with a 68-0 clobbering of Simon Fraser, open Big Sky play Saturday at UC Davis.

You May Like

vmi defense

Scoop Roundup Week 3: 'The Rock' checks in at VMI; FCS chaos continues & the weekend's top quotes

One of college football's best weekends in a long time featured a little bit of everything - and might have showcased a touch more parity in the game.

Jaguars

The Jaguars and Falcons are in the weirdest Twitter spat ever

The Jaguars are the only NFL team allowed to get sad online.

UConn

UConn set for complete staff overhaul

Report says all Huskies' assistant coaches have been informed they will not be retained, regardless of how the team finishes the 2021 season.

Cincinnati

Winning Box Scores: Week 3

Tracking how our five favorite box score stats fared in Week 3.

Shane Beamer USC

Video: Shane Beamer has little patience for silly questions after Georgia loss

Frustrated after their loss to Georgia, Shane Beamer gets asked why the offense struggled to move the ball, and responds by noting the 5-start talent the Georgia defense is loaded with at least three times.

Credit: Dallas Morning News

Sonny Dykes on dramatic finish to Louisiana Tech game: You have to try to manage every single second

Sonny Dykes and SMU won on a dramatic Hail Mary over the weekend that came after a failed fourth-down conversion with about 3-minutes left. Dykes had all three timeouts left, and explains how his mind went into overdrive to manage "every single second."

HS FB ROUNDUP (1)

The FootballScoop High School Roundup - 9/20/2021

Marshawn Lynch crashes a high school practice, Derrick Henry rushing record falls to an inspiring young player, a state record field goal sails through the uprights, and an assistant pops the question after a homecoming win.

Alabama Florida

FootballScoop Podcast: Wrapping up Week 3

Scott, Zach and John from the FootballScoop survey the college football landscape after the third weekend of the 2021 season.