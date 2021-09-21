Idaho shuffles offensive staff, promotes former Vandal QB Brian Reader to coordinator

The Vandals entered the season without a designated offensive coordinator following Kris Cinkovich's retirement this spring.

Idaho has promoted Brian Reader to offensive coordinator, following the offseason retirement of the club's previous OC.

Reader is a former Vandals quarterback who joined his alma mater's coaching staff as a graduate assistant in 2015. He was promoted to director of football operations in 2017 and joined the full-time coaching staff in 2019 as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator. He moved to wide receivers ahead of the spring 2021 season.

The Vandals entered the season without a designated offensive coordinator after Kris Cinkovich retired in April.

Paul Petrino replaced Cinkovich's spot on the staff with offensive line coach Nick Gilbert. Quarterbacks coach Charley Molnar has been promoted to assistant head coach, and running backs coach Pryce Tracy has been named recruiting coordinator with Reader now coordinating the offense.

Local media was informed of the news ahead of the Vandals' Sept. 11 game at Indiana. Idaho was shutout in Saturday's 42-0 loss to Oregon State. The Vandals, who opened with a 68-0 clobbering of Simon Fraser, open Big Sky play Saturday at UC Davis.