Former FootballScoop Coordinator of the Year lands head coaching job

When Indiana Wesleyan started their program from scratch and handed the keys to first-time head coach Jordan Langs they had high expectations and the resources to match them.

Langs had an incredible six-year run with the program, going 33-15 with the upstart Wildcats and leading them to a top five finish in the final NAIA standings before taking an opportunity to become the special teams coordinator at Matt Campbell's staff at Iowa State.

With a one of the top small college head coaching openings on the market, Indiana Wesleyan found their guy via one of the top NAIA programs in college football.

Andrew Rode, who has spent the past few seasons as the offensive coordinator at Morningside (NAIA - IA), has accepted the head coaching job.

Rode, who joined the staff in 2020, helped lead Morningside to a national title in 2021 and won our FootballScoop NAIA Coordinator of the Year Award that season.

Before joining the staff at Morningside, Rode was the offensive coordinator at Concordia-Ann Arbor (NAIA - MI) for five seasons.

This past fall at Morningside, Rode led an offense that scored 47 points or more in 9 of their 12 games, hit the 70 point mark three different times, and outscored playoff teams 148-39 through the first three rounds of the playoffs before falling to Keiser (NAIA - FL) in a close 28-29 contest.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.