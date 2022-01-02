Jags GM reportedly pushing to consider Bill O'Brien

As the search to replace Urban Meyer marches on, Trent Baalke is reportedly encouraging Shad Khan to consider Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

The Jaguars search to replace Urban Meyer is well underway at this point, as they put in a handful of interview requests last week and are expected to hold additional virtual interviews this week, according to multiple reports.

However, owner Shad Khan's decision to retain GM Trent Baalke is apparently causing some friction in their search, according to a report from Jason La Canfora this morning.

The decision to keep Baalke has agents and head coaching candidates trying to figure out how married they are to the idea of Baalke, which sounds like it may be a sticking point for a number of candidates and their agents.

In that same piece, Canfora shares that Baalke has been recently been pushing for Khan and the rest of the front office to consider Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien for the head coaching job.

In six of his seven full seasons with the Texans, O'Brien led the team to 9-win seasons, including four first place finishes in the AFC South. They experienced a down year in 2017 when they went 4-12, and O'Brien was ultimately let go a few seasons later after an 0-4 start to the 2020 season.

O'Brien has experience stepping into situations with a dark cloud hanging over the facility. Before taking the Texans job, O'Brien was the head coach at Penn State in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. He went 8-5 and 7-5 in two seasons at Penn State.

Nick Saban brought O'Brien on board to be the Tide offensive coordinator in January of 2021.

The Tide offense has continued to roll along this season with O'Brien leading them to an SEC title and second matchup with Georgia for the national title, and that success has led to his name being attached to some high-profile college openings the past month or two.

