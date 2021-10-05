Jags owner releases statement on Urban Meyer

Shahid Khan said his head coach's conduct was inexcusable and damaged his credibility within the organization.

Urban Meyer's bad weekend has bled into this week.

After videos surfaced of Meyer carousing with women who are not his wife went viral over the weekend, the Jaguars head coach apologized on Monday. In typical Urban fashion, the apology didn't matchup with the facts of the case; his version of events implied he was dragged to the dance floor, video said otherwise.

As rumors swirled Tuesday that the club was working on firing Urban, Jaguars owner Shahid Kahn released this statement that showed Meyer clearly damaged his credibility within the building but that he will remain its head coach.

In the meantime, Jacksonville is 0-4, riding a 19-game losing streak, and hosts AFC South leader Tennessee on Sunday.

Urban will do his best to put this incident behind him, but it's not one anyone is likely to forget anytime soon.