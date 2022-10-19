Skip to main content

James Franklin calls Michigan's one tunnel "a problem"

James Franklin wants to see the Big Ten to step in, and offers a simple solution

Michigan has played their home games at The Big house for 96 years, and the single tunnel leading to the locker room for both teams inside the Wolverines home has had its fair share of heated moments over the years.

James Franklin and Penn State were on the most recent end of some tunnel, we'll call them "shenanigans," this past weekend during their trip to Ann Arbor.

Clips of the heated halftime interactions were aplenty on social media, including these below, one of which includes a frustrated Franklin where he seems to tell a Michigan staffer "We'll handle our guys, and you handle your guys."

At his presser this week, Franklin called the tunnel at Michigan "a problem" and wants to see the Big Ten step in, and even suggested a rather simple fix.

“I prefer to talk about these things in the off-season, but the one tunnel is a problem."

"It’s a problem, and it has been. To me, we need to put a policy in place from a conference perspective in my mind that’s going to stop...we’re not the first team to kind of get into a jawing match in the tunnel. For me, I want to focus on getting my team into the locker room and not jawing back and forth.

“Just get my team get in the locker room and their team get in the locker room. There really should be a policy that first team that goes in, there is a buffer. If not, this team starts talking to this team, they start jawing back and forth, and something bad is gonna happen before we put in the policy.”

“All there has to be a two-minute or minute buffer in between the two teams.”

As iconic as the Seems like a perfectly reasonable solution, but one I can't imagine Michigan will enact voluntarily without the league stepping in.

Hear Franklin's full thoughts in the clip, and stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Sam Houston

Sam Houston adjusts offensive staff amid "horrific" start

Having scored at least 30 points per game for 11 straight seasons, the Bearkats are scoring less than half that halfway through the 2022 campaign.

By Zach Barnett
Anderson

Steve Rock out as Anderson University head coach

The Ravens are off to an 0-6 start to the 2022 season.

By Zach Barnett
Justin Wilcox

Steve Greatwood comes out of retirement to help Cal offense

The Golden Bears are coming off a loss to previously winless Colorado.

By Zach Barnett
IMG_3080

NFL takes centerstage in FCS showdown featuring Coach Prime, Coach Mint

Deion Sanders's No. 6 Jackson State team hosts Mike Minter's Campbell Camels

By John Brice
Dabo Swinney

Dabo Swinney: "Peace doesn't come from a scoreboard."

During a press conference to preview one of the biggest games of the weekend, Dabo Swinney took five minutes to share the basis of his faith.

By Zach Barnett
DC Tracker 22-23-1 (2)

FBS Defensive Coordinator Tracker (2022-23)

Here's where you can track all the major college defensive coordinator changes as they happen.

By Doug Samuels
Nick Saban

Alabama is the most penalized team in the nation. What's Nick Saban's plan to fix it?

The Crimson Tide committed a Saban-era record 17 penalties on Saturday, which surpassed the previous record, set earlier this season.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 3.44.46 PM

GoFundMe started for NAIA head coach following serious car accident

Roosevelt University (NAIA - IL) head coach Jared Williamson suffered multiple broken bones after he was hit by a drunk driver following the Lakers' Oct. 8 game.

By Zach Barnett