James Franklin calls Michigan's one tunnel "a problem"

James Franklin wants to see the Big Ten to step in, and offers a simple solution

Michigan has played their home games at The Big house for 96 years, and the single tunnel leading to the locker room for both teams inside the Wolverines home has had its fair share of heated moments over the years.

James Franklin and Penn State were on the most recent end of some tunnel, we'll call them "shenanigans," this past weekend during their trip to Ann Arbor.

Clips of the heated halftime interactions were aplenty on social media, including these below, one of which includes a frustrated Franklin where he seems to tell a Michigan staffer "We'll handle our guys, and you handle your guys."

At his presser this week, Franklin called the tunnel at Michigan "a problem" and wants to see the Big Ten step in, and even suggested a rather simple fix.

“I prefer to talk about these things in the off-season, but the one tunnel is a problem."

"It’s a problem, and it has been. To me, we need to put a policy in place from a conference perspective in my mind that’s going to stop...we’re not the first team to kind of get into a jawing match in the tunnel. For me, I want to focus on getting my team into the locker room and not jawing back and forth.

“Just get my team get in the locker room and their team get in the locker room. There really should be a policy that first team that goes in, there is a buffer. If not, this team starts talking to this team, they start jawing back and forth, and something bad is gonna happen before we put in the policy.”

“All there has to be a two-minute or minute buffer in between the two teams.”

Seems like a perfectly reasonable solution, but one I can't imagine Michigan will enact voluntarily without the league stepping in.

Hear Franklin's full thoughts in the clip, and stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.