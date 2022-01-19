Skip to main content

Report: Jason Candle turns down Miami coordinator role, will remain at Toledo

Candle was Mario Cristobal's leading target to run his offense at Miami, FootballScoop first reported on Monday.

Jason Candle has turned down the opportunity to become Miami's offensive coordinator and will remain at Toledo, Kyle Rowland reported for the Toledo Blade on Wednesday.

FootballScoop first reported Miami's pursuit of Candle on Monday.

Currently the highest-paid MAC coach at $1.2 million per year, Candle would've earned $1.6 to $1.8 million to coordinate Miami's offense, Rowland reported.

The youngest head coach in FBS when Toledo promoted him in 2015, Candle began his tenure with a 21-7 mark with a MAC championship in 2017. In the four seasons since then, the Rockets are 24-20 (17-13 MAC) and have not returned to the conference title game. That includes a 7-6 mark this season.

With AD Mike O'Brien on his way to retirement and a contract expiring in 2023, the 2022 season will need to be a good one for Candle.

As for Miami, it's been widely reported that Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has also been a name of interest. However, as of Tuesday the belief within the industry was that he would remain in Fayetteville. It remains to be seen if that changes now that Candle's candidacy has been blown out.

As Miami's offensive coordinator search rolls on, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

