Update at Colorado State

New Rams head coach Jay Norvell is bringing a boatload of assistants with him from Nevada, sources tell FootballScoop.

Sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday that Matt Mumme (OC/QBs), Timmy Chang (WRs), Bill Best (OL), Chad Savage (TEs), Thomas Sheffield (special teams), Jordon Simmons (assistant head coach, head strength coach), Jeremy Copeland (player development), Lucas Gauthier (player personnel), and Colton Bosnos (player personnel/operations) are expected to join Norvell's Rams staff.

All worked for Norvell at Nevada.

Nevada defensive coordinator Brian Ward has taken the same job at Washington State, and so that side of the ball remains in flux.

Nevada faces Western Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 27, and so it remains to be seen when the group will join Norvell in Fort Collins full-time.

