Jeff Brohm reportedly adding former Big Ten coordinator to staff

In his return home to Louisville, Jeff Brohm has put together a solid staff so far, with a few final hires yet to be made.

According to a report today, Brohm is bringing another Purdue staffer with him as he continues to fill out his staff.

Tom Dienhart tweets that former Purdue special teams coordinator / assistant linebackers coach Karl Maslowski will be following Brohm.

The report adds that he will coordinate special teams for the Cardinals, and also coach the outside linebackers.

The move marks a return to familiar grounds for Maslowski.

In April of 2022 he was hired to coordinate the special teams at Purdue, but prior to that he previously spent three seasons at Louisville in a support staff role as senior quality control specialist.

Before joining the Louisville staff, Maslowski coached special teams for six seasons at Northern Michigan (D-II), where he also worked with linebackers, running backs and tight ends in his time with the program.

Maslowski also previously served as the special teams coordinator at Western Kentucky from 2010-12 under Willie Taggart.

