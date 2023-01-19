Skip to main content

Jeff Brohm reportedly adding former Big Ten coordinator to staff

In his return home to Louisville, Jeff Brohm has put together a solid staff so far, with a few final hires yet to be made.

According to a report today, Brohm is bringing another Purdue staffer with him as he continues to fill out his staff.

Tom Dienhart tweets that former Purdue special teams coordinator / assistant linebackers coach Karl Maslowski will be following Brohm.

The report adds that he will coordinate special teams for the Cardinals, and also coach the outside linebackers.

The move marks a return to familiar grounds for Maslowski.

In April of 2022 he was hired to coordinate the special teams at Purdue, but prior to that he previously spent three seasons at Louisville in a support staff role as senior quality control specialist.

Before joining the Louisville staff, Maslowski coached special teams for six seasons at Northern Michigan (D-II), where he also worked with linebackers, running backs and tight ends in his time with the program.

Maslowski also previously served as the special teams coordinator at Western Kentucky from 2010-12 under Willie Taggart.

See the Louisville Staff Tracker page for additional hires for Brohm.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Louisvillejeff brohmPurdue

You May Like

Greg Roman

Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman part ways

By Doug Samuels
Dave Brock Falcons

Schiano adds former Rutgers offensive coordinator Dave Brock to staff, and shuffles staff duties

Former Falcons assistant Dave Brock is heading back to Rutgers, where he once served as offensive coordinator

By Doug Samuels
Badger fans in the student section cheer as the Wisconsin Badgers football team plays the No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes during a night game at Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 16, 2010. Tens of thousands of fans took to the field in victorious celebration after Wisconsin won the game, 31-18. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison)

Sources: Wisconsin nabbing top young FCS assistant for offensive spot

Luke Fickell is finalizing his initial Wisconsin Badgers staff

By John Brice
Todd Bowles

Report: 'Sweeping changes' coming in Tampa Bay

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich's firing could be just the start for head coach Todd Bowles.

By Zach Barnett
Jim Harbaugh

NCAA reportedly believes Jim Harbaugh lied during investigation

The NCAA reportedly believes Harbaugh purposely misled them during their investigation into Level II violations.

By Doug Samuels
Credit: Arkansas athletics

Sources: Veteran play-caller with ACC, SEC, Big Ten experience emerges in mix at Arkansas

Sam Pittman could be reuniting with a familiar face in Razorbacks football

By John Brice
Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Sources: Northwestern planning to hire rising star for defensive line role

By John Brice
Presentation FB

Presentation College to shut down at the end of the semester

Presentation College has made the unfortunate decision to close their doors.

By Doug Samuels