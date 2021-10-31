Jeff Traylor signs massive extension at UTSA

By about 10 million miles, the fall of 2021 has been the best in UTSA's short history.

The first win over a Big Ten school. The first 8-0 (and counting) start in school history. The first AP Top 25 appearance (No. 16 and climbing) in school history. A move to the American Athletic Conference. And now, the first $20+ million contract in school history.

UTSA on Sunday announced a 10-year, $28 million extension for head coach Jeff Traylor.

"Jeff saw something special at UTSA when he first expressed interest in this job and we likewise knew we had someone special when we hired him to take over our program," said UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics . "He is an outstanding leader, a culture builder and a molder of young men. He has brought unprecedented national exposure and acclaim to both our institution and the San Antonio community. He's taken UTSA Football to new heights in a short amount of time and this contract extension shows our commitment to him and his staff to continue to build and sustain this program for years to come."



Sunday's announcement was feather-light in terms of specifics. We know he's under contract through 2031, he'll earn $28 million between 2022 and 2031, and nothing beyond that. No buyout structure, the bonus structure, the increase to his salary pool, even the salary schedule were not included.

But the subtext -- Traylor opting instead to remain in San Antonio rather than pursue the Texas Tech job -- was clear as day.

"I would like to thank Dr. Eighmy and Dr. Campos for showing their deep commitment to what we are building here at UTSA," said Traylor. "They proactively engaged me on an extension discussion at the start of the season, and my staff and I are thrilled about what the future holds for this program. I say this all the time, but this game is about the players and they are the reason we are in this profession to begin with. This is exactly why we have chosen to make this announcement today. We should all be talking about what they have accomplished this season, they are making history every week."



Traylor is 15-5 in not quite two full seasons at UTSA, including a 9-2 mark in Conference USA. The 16th-ranked Roadrunners head to UTEP on Saturday before a home swing against Southern Miss and UAB, where they can add to their list of first: the first Conference USA Championship appearance in school history.