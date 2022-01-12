Source: UCLA loses another coordinator

After eight seasons at Chip Kelly's side at Oregon, the NFL and UCLA, Jerry Azzinaro has resigned, sources tell FootballScoop.

Azzinaro is the second Bruin coordinator to leave the staff this week. Offensive coordinator Justin Frye took the offensive line job at Ohio State.

Azzinaro is a longtime lieutenant for Chip Kelly, dating back to when Kelly ascended to the head coach's chair at Oregon in 2009. Azzinaro coached Kelly's defensive lines all four years in Eugene and all four of his NFL seasons -- three in Philadelphia and one in San Francisco.

After one season as Cal's defensive line coach, Azzinaro re-united with Kelly as his defensive coordinator at UCLA, lasting all four seasons thus far in Westwood.

This week's news must be viewed within the prism of Kelly's contract. More specifically, as of this coming Sunday, it would cost UCLA nothing to fire its head coach of four mostly-underwhelming seasons.

