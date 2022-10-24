Skip to main content

Jim Harbaugh calls James Franklin's tunnel comments "whining"

Jim Harbaugh doesn't mince words when asked about James Franklin imploring the Big Ten to step in with solutions to Michigan's tunnel "problem."

In the days after their loss to Michigan, after a heated exchange between the Nittany Lions and Wolverines in the tunnel in Ann Arbor that the teams share leading to their respective locker rooms, James Franklin called on the Big Ten to enact measures before something unfortunate takes place.

Harbaugh was asked about Franklin's comments today, and laughed it off before directing some barbs in the Penn State head coach's direction.

"Really got bigger fish to fry than Franklin's opinion on the halftime tunnel from a game ago."

"All they got to do is walk into their locker room. Like you saw, pretty clearly, that they completely stopped. They weren't letting us get up the tunnel, and it just seemed like such a sophomoric ploy to try to keep us out of our locker rooms."

"...and he looked like he was the ringleader of the whole thing. I got bigger fish to fry than worry about that kind of whining."

Harbaugh and Michigan remain undefeated at 7-0 heading into their match up with Michigan State this weekend, while Penn State got back on track with a dominant 45-17 win over Minnesota last weekend.

