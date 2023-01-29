The Jim Harbaugh-NFL drama may not be over after all

More than a week after confirming his return to Michigan, Jim Harbaugh met with the Denver Broncos.

Jim Harbaugh might be trying to "out-happy, happy" after all.

On Jan. 16, Michigan president Santa Ono ended two weeks of drama when he announced Harbaugh's return for a ninth season at Michigan. "I just got off the phone with Coach Harbuagh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines," he said back on Jan. 16.

However, Harbaugh himself never said he was coming back. Here's the full text of his Jan. 16 statement.

"I love the relationships that I have at Michigan - coaches, staff, families, administration, President Santa Ono and especially the players and their families. My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say 'don't try to out-happy, happy.' Go Blue!"

That brings us to today.

NFL Network reported Sunday that Denver Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner flew to Ann Arbor this week to meet with Harbaugh in person. The two interviewed virtually on Jan. 9, so this was presumably more than a fact-finding mission for Penner. From the NFL:

A source close to Penner said no offer was made during this week's visit and that he wanted to visit Harbaugh in part because it was the only candidate he hadn't interviewed in person. But Harbaugh has remained willing to listen and has told people if he were to return to the NFL, the Broncos' job is one he'd want. Though Harbaugh has not yet gone back on his stated plans to stay at his alma mater, the door remains open.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported on the meeting, though Schefter's piece presents the meeting in the past-tense, as if Penner went to Ann Arbor to close the book on Harbaugh before continuing on with the search.

The follow-up conversations were part of the process for both Denver -- led by Penner with general manager George Paton -- and Harbaugh.... The Broncos moved on as well.

If you're President Ono or AD Warde Manuel (who was notable in his absence from both Ono and Harbaugh's statements two weeks back), you'd hope Harbaugh briefed you on Penner's visit ahead of time. If not, you'd be understandably frustrated and, on a personal level, quite possibly ready to tell Harbaugh to go ahead and take the Broncos job.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn pulled out of the search last week, and NFL Network reported the rumored front-runners for the job -- David Shaw, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, former Lions/Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero -- were told this week they're not getting the job. The rumored front-runner for every job, Sean Payton, has not sat for a second interview, either by his choice or Denver's.

NFL Network goes on to report the Broncos search could enter a second phase, perhaps focusing on a coordinator of a team still playing.

Either way, it's clear no one should write Harbaugh's return to the Michigan sideline in ink until every NFL job is filled.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.