Jim Harbaugh: "An apology will not get the job done."

The aftermath of Saturday night inside Michigan Stadium is not close to over.

Late Saturday night has turned into Monday, but the fallout of the Michigan-Michigan State brawl in the Big House tunnel is not remotely over.

Mel Tucker suspended four Spartans on Sunday and addressed it again on Monday before effectively signing off, ceding the next actions to the authorities.

However, Michigan is not prepared to make amends or let the investigation run its course. For starters, one Michigan player has retained attorney Tom Mars.

Joining Mars in the chorus of people calling for criminal charges against Michigan State players: Jim Harbaugh.

“I’m coming (at) this from the perspective of being a parent. These young men are entrusted by their families to our program and we have a responsibility to each player to treat them like our own, and I take that responsibility very seriously,” Harbaugh said at a news conference Monday. “An apology will not get the job done in this instance.”

Harbaugh added: "I can't imagine this won't result in criminal charges." 

Harbaugh also said he has not spoken with Tucker since Saturday night. 

The events of the Michigan Stadium tunnel aren't going to be soon forgotten outside the state of Michigan, either.

