Skip to main content

Brawl breaks out in Big House tunnel after Michigan-Michigan State game

The University of Michigan's chief of police says there will be an investigation into the ugly scene from Saturday night's post-game.

Michigan State lost to No. 4 Michigan 29-7 on Saturday night, but a 22-point defeat could be the least of the Spartans' problems stemming from the trip to Ann Arbor.

After the game, video emerged of Spartans and Wolverines fighting inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel. While obviously the video below picks up the action in the middle of the scuffle and gives us only one perspective, what's shown in the video below is a group of Spartans taking on a small group of Wolverines.

Afterward, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and AD Warde Manuel spoke to the media and made it clear that pressing charges is not off the table.

The incident comes after a Michigan opponent complained about the safety and procedures within the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

"It’s a problem, and it has been. To me, we need to put a policy in place from a conference perspective in my mind that’s going to stop...we’re not the first team to kind of get into a jawing match in the tunnel. For me, I want to focus on getting my team into the locker room and not jawing back and forth," Penn State head coach James Franklin said following his team's Oct. 15 game. Franklin's comments were inspired by a jawing match between the Wolverines and Nittany Lions within the tunnel. 

“Just get my team get in the locker room and their team get in the locker room. There really should be a policy that first team that goes in, there is a buffer. If not, this team starts talking to this team, they start jawing back and forth, and something bad is gonna happen before we put in the policy.”

Last week, Harbaugh dismissed Franklin's concerns, saying, "Really got bigger fish to fry than Franklin's opinion on the halftime tunnel from a game ago."

Perhaps Saturday night's aftermath will lead Michigan's head coach to re-evaluate that stance. We'll have updates as they become available. 

You May Like

Nuggets

#Nuggets: Recapping the biggest games from the college football weekend

Tennessee-Georgia week is officially on, two Top 10 teams suffer bizarre losses, an embarrassing night for Michigan State, Lane Kiffin's night in College Station, and everything else from the college football weekend.

By Zach Barnett
Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin trolls Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M after Rebels run wild "on bunch of five-stars"

Kiffin also told ESPN's Cole Cubelic that perhaps Fisher has a "Joker" Halloween costume for Kiffin

By John Brice
coach prime

On ESPN GameDay, Deion Sanders shares his "I Believe" vision, will entertain Power-5 offers

Coach Prime has his Jackson State team undefeated, ranked No. 5 in the FCS Top 25

By John Brice
utah state

Former Utah State player files explosive lawsuit against school, coach Blake Anderson

Patrick Maddox has been at the center of USU's and the football program's handling of sexual assault allegations against a former Aggies player

By John Brice
vd

Iconic, Hall of Fame former Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley has died

An Auburn graduate, Dooley led Georgia to the 1980 national title, coached Herschel Walker and has remained the Bulldogs' all-time winningest coach

By John Brice
Hugh Freeze

Sources: Hugh Freeze, Liberty agree on long-term contract

With his Flames a 2-point try away from an 8-0 start, Liberty moves to lock up Freeze ahead of college football's coaching carousel season.

By Zach Barnett and John Brice
WVU 2007

The 10 most haunting college football games of the last 25 years

On Halloween weekend, we celebrate(?) the games whose ghosts linger around their respective programs even today.

By Zach Barnett
Bret Bielema Illinois

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 9

By Scott Roussel