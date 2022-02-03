Jim Harbaugh will reportedly return to Michigan

The Vikings are taking their head coaching search in a new direction as Jim Harbaugh will reportedly return to Ann Arbor with a new pledge of loyalty to AD Warde Manuel.

Yesterday, there was a report from The Wolverine that stated Harbaugh was going around the facility saying his "good-byes" and "thank you's" anticipating that he was going to accept the job in Minnesota and head back to the NFL.

As Lee Corso loves to say..."Not so fast my friend.

Adam Schefter shares this evening that Harbaugh has informed Michigan that he plans to return to lead the Wolverines in 2022.

Whether he was the top choice for the job or not, his decision to return to Ann Arbor after interviewing with the Vikings in-person today will endear him to the maize and blue faithful even more.

Schefter adds that during that call he told UM athletic director Warde Manuel that this would not be an ongoing issue and that he plans to remain in Ann Arbor for as long as they'll have him.

After a disappointing 2020 season where he completely overhauled his staff, Michigan reworked his contract to include a lot of incentives for accomplishments like beating the Buckeyes, and Harbaugh and his new-look staff won the Big Ten, beat Ohio State and had Michigan in the College Football Playoff for the first time ever.

With the Vikings heading in a new direction for their head coach, Harbaugh returns to Ann Arbor with a significant vacancy at defensive coordinator after Mike Macdonald left to rejoin the Ravens as defensive coordinator after one season as a Wolverine.

