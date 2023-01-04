Jim Harbaugh: "I think I will be coaching Michigan next season."

The weight of the entire Michigan football program is currently hanging on two words.

Despite swearing off the NFL after pursuing, nearly getting, then ultimately whiffing on the Minnesota Vikings job last winter, Jim Harbaugh is very much in the mix for the NFL again in 2023.

NFL Network reported he could be a target for the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and others, and The Athletic reported Harbaugh would likely take a job if offered.

When it was reported Tuesday that Harbaugh held a discussion with the Carolina Panthers about their open position, well, it seemed like Harbaugh's 8-year run in Ann Arbor could be in its final days.

However, Harbaugh spoke to a local news outlet in Charlotte and gave just about the most honest statement you'll ever see from a coach in Harbaugh's position.

If you're a Michigan fan pining for Harbaugh's return (which should be every one of them) or a staff member hoping your job is safe, that's a statement almost maddening in its honesty. You'd like to feel optimistic in his return, but the "I think" is staring you in the eyeballs, daring you, taunting you.

If there's a silver lining to this, it's that many in and around the program felt Harbaugh torched the positive momentum emerging from Michigan's long-awaited Ohio State victory, Big Ten championship and Playoff berth of 2021 in his multi-week pursuit of the Vikings job year, but Michigan came back stronger than ever in 2022. So perhaps the foundation Harbaugh has built is strong enough to endure a few weeks each winter where the head man essentially vanishes to chase jobs.

At least, you'd like to think so.