Skip to main content

Jim Harbaugh: "I think I will be coaching Michigan next season."

The weight of the entire Michigan football program is currently hanging on two words.

The weight of the entire Michigan football program is currently hanging on two words.

Despite swearing off the NFL after pursuing, nearly getting, then ultimately whiffing on the Minnesota Vikings job last winter, Jim Harbaugh is very much in the mix for the NFL again in 2023.

NFL Network reported he could be a target for the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and others, and The Athletic reported Harbaugh would likely take a job if offered. 

When it was reported Tuesday that Harbaugh held a discussion with the Carolina Panthers about their open position, well, it seemed like Harbaugh's 8-year run in Ann Arbor could be in its final days.

However, Harbaugh spoke to a local news outlet in Charlotte and gave just about the most honest statement you'll ever see from a coach in Harbaugh's position.

If you're a Michigan fan pining for Harbaugh's return (which should be every one of them) or a staff member hoping your job is safe, that's a statement almost maddening in its honesty. You'd like to feel optimistic in his return, but the "I think" is staring you in the eyeballs, daring you, taunting you.

If there's a silver lining to this, it's that many in and around the program felt Harbaugh torched the positive momentum emerging from Michigan's long-awaited Ohio State victory, Big Ten championship and Playoff berth of 2021 in his multi-week pursuit of the Vikings job year, but Michigan came back stronger than ever in 2022. So perhaps the foundation Harbaugh has built is strong enough to endure a few weeks each winter where the head man essentially vanishes to chase jobs.

At least, you'd like to think so. 

You May Like

TCU

How talented is TCU really?

TCU is college football's first Cinderella story. We analyzed the roster and talked to experts about how these Frogs earned their ticket to the ball.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2023-01-04 at 9.47.13 AM

Miami releases renderings of new "forever" complex of Hurricanes football

Miami is planning to build an impressive new on-campus football operations building.

By Doug Samuels
North Texas

North Texas reportedly adding a D-II head coach to staff

Josh Kirkland has been a key part of FCS and D-II turnarounds, and now will reportedly join the Mean Green staff.

By Doug Samuels
tom manning

Sources: Cincinnati, Scott Satterfield closing in on major offensive coordinator hire

Tom Manning helped drive Iowa State's turnaround, also has NFL experience

By John Brice
Gus Malzahn

Gus Malzahn has his new offensive coordinator

Darin Hinshaw is set for his fourth stint as a Knight, per report.

By Zach Barnett
Doug Geiser

Ashland University promotes from within for head coach

Doug Geiser spent 19 years as an Eagles assistant, and plans to keep the staff he now leads intact "for the most part."

By Zach Barnett
Coaches of the Year - 2022

JaMarcus Shephard -- 2022 FootballScoop Wide Receivers Coach of the Year

Washington was the only FBS team in 2022 to boast two 75-catch, 1,000-yard receivers.

By Zach Barnett
Damar Hamlin

Pat Narduzzi releases statement on former Panther Damar Hamlin

Before he was a Buffalo Bill, native Pittsburgher Damar Hamlin spent five seasons as a Pitt Panther.

By Zach Barnett