With Michigan season over, multiple teams "doing homework" on Jim Harbaugh, per report

Jim Harbaugh has sworn off the NFL twice within the last calendar year and, should he return to coach Michigan as previously stated, he'll likely have to do so a third time.

Michigan's stunning Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU on Saturday ended the Wolverines season nine days earlier than anticipated, and bring Harbaugh into full view of NFL teams so inclined to chase the 59-year-old coach.

On Sunday, NFL Network reported Harbaugh is expected to be a top target of the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26, 15 games into his first season as head coach. The team is under new ownership and is looking for a strong head coach to turn the franchise around and maximize its $200+ million investment in quarterback Russell Wilson. Denver is also reportedly interested in targeting former Saints coach Sean Payton and current Cowboys defensive coordinator/former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, along with Harbaugh.

The team is reportedly one of "multiple" teams doing homework on Harbaugh.

The other team mentioned in the report is the Indianapolis Colts, where Harbaugh is already a Ring of Honor member as a former quarterback. Owner Jim Irsay has already stated GM Chris Ballard will return and retain personnel control, and has also said interim head coach Jeff Saturday will be a candidate.

Irsay has also said he'd be open to hiring a college coach.

"I think there’s a lot of great candidates in college," he said last month. "I think the pool needs to be broadened somewhat more. There’s some great college coaches that may be capable."

Harbaugh reportedly told Michigan AD Warde Manuel in February he was done chasing NFL jobs after swinging and missing on the Minnesota Vikings job. He reiterated that stance in December.

"There was a pull to the NFL because I got that close to the Super Bowl, but this was the time (to try and return.) And this is the last time," he told the Detroit Free Press. "Now let's go chase college football's greatest prize."

If Harbaugh still feels the same way after missing his best chance yet at college football's greatest prize, pursuits by Denver, Indianapolis, and anyone else should end before they begin.

