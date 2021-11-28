Jim Mora piecing UConn staff together

Four assistants are reportedly set to come aboard, including an FCS head coach as offensive coordinator.

Jim Mora is beginning to piece together his first staff at UConn.

Nick Charlton will leave his post as Maine's head coach to coordinate UConn's offense, sources told FootballScoop on Sunday. Matt Zenitz of On3 first reported the hire.

Charlton will also be UConn's associate head coach and quarterbacks coach.

Maine represented Charlton's first full-time coaching job, landing the Black Bears' wide receivers job in 2015 after serving as a graduate assistant at Boston College. He was promoted to offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2018, then named head coach days before his 30th birthday in December of 2018.

In three seasons on the job, he went 14-13 overall and 10-10 in CAA play. The Black Bears finished fifth in the conference in scoring (25 points per game) and passing efficiency (123.4) this season.

Elsewhere, Louisiana Tech outside receivers coach John Allen will coach UConn's receivers and serve as passing game coordinator, Middle Tennessee linebackers coach Siriki Diabate will coach the same spot, Carolina Panthers staffer EJ Barthel will coach running backs, Illinois senior football analyst John Marinelli will coach tight ends, Ryan Osborne will coach the defensive line, and Preston Pehrson will serve as general manager and director of player personnel. Pehrson previously served in the same role at Texas Tech.

Marinelli is the former head coach at Greenwich High School in Connecticut.

Dalton Hilliard has also been hired to an as-yet-unspecified position. The defensive coordinator, defensive backs and offensive line jobs re

